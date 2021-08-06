Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 6, 2021

San Antonio-area River Rodeo music festival pushed back to 2022 amid rising COVID-19 cases

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 1:12 PM

Rockin R River Rides in Gruene was scheduled to host the outdoor music festival. - INSTAGRAM / @ROCKINRNB
  • Instagram / @rockinrnb
  • Rockin R River Rides in Gruene was scheduled to host the outdoor music festival.
In the latest event cancelled as Texas grapples with rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, organizers of the River Rodeo Fest have postponed the outdoor music event until 2022.

The festival was scheduled for Saturday, August 14 at the Rockin R River Rides outdoor concert space in Gruene, a historic town along the Guadalupe River. Indiana-based alternative blues band Houndmouth and Chicago folk rockers Fruit Bats were scheduled to co-headline.



"Since the inception of River Rodeo Fest, organizers have prioritized the safety and well being of attendees, artists, staff, and the local community," according to a statement from the organizers. "The festival anticipated bringing 2,500 people together from across the country to a concentrated area and without full confidence in health safety, the event cannot continue in its current format."

Those who bought tickets will receive a full refund as well as a “Thank You” gift from event sponsor Sendero Provisions Co., according to the statement. People who purchased tickets need take no action and can expect to see the refund on their credit or debit card statements in five to seven business days.

