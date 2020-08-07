25 Essential Comfort Food Dishes Available for Takeout From San Antonio Restaurants

It’s safe to say that we all have one comforting dish that that we can rely on to soothe our soul, relax our spirit and ease the stress of a particularly rough day. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we all had two or three of those dishes on standby daily, given the current state of things.



These 25 comfort food dishes are available via takeout or delivery from small San Antonio businesses who, just like you, are just trying to get through this tumultuous time.