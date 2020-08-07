25 Essential Comfort Food Dishes Available for Takeout From San Antonio Restaurants
By San Antonio Current Staff
It’s safe to say that we all have one comforting dish that that we can rely on to soothe our soul, relax our spirit and ease the stress of a particularly rough day. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we all had two or three of those dishes on standby daily, given the current state of things.
These 25 comfort food dishes are available via takeout or delivery from small San Antonio businesses who, just like you, are just trying to get through this tumultuous time.
Tony G's Soul Food’s Fried Catfish
915 S Hackberry, (210) 451-1234, tonygssoulfood.com
If soul food is the only thing that will ease your mind, head over to Tony G’s for any number of fried delicacies, including okra, chicken and shrimp. But above all, don’t miss the fried catfish. Huge fillets, dusted with cornmeal and fried to golden perfection, catfish connoisseurs are sure to be impressed.
Photo via Instagram / tonygssoulfood
Two Bros. BBQ’s Banana Pudding
12656 West Ave, (210) 496-0222, twobrosbbqmarket.com
Two Bros. BBQ has nailed the formula for a classic, filling banana pudding, complete with classic Nilla Wafers and homemade pudding. Throw it in the freezer for a few minutes for cool summertime relief.
Photo via Instagram / twobrosbbqmarket
B & B Tamales’ Tamales
866 W Mayfield Blvd, (210) 921-0847, facebook.com/pages/B-B-Tamales-Food-to-Go
As Yelper Rex W. says, “Nothing tells you everything is going to be alright like enjoying the perfect tamal.” You may be a devoted pork or chicken tamale eater, but give the bean and jalapeño from B & B a try… just trust us on this.
Photo via Instagram / eatdrinkandberichard
Barbaro’s Lasagna
2720 McCullough Ave., (210) 320-2261, barbarosanantonio.com
Barbaro’s Lasagna verde features pesto, spinach, and a three cheese blend. It’s familiar enough to give you warm fuzzies, but not boring, by any means. Pick up one of their dinners for two, which includes lasgane, your choice of salad & focaccia bread for $18.
Photo via Instagram sabarbaro
The Barbecue Station’s Peach Cobbler
1610 NE Loop 410, (210) 824-9191, barbecuestation.com
The Barbecue Station’s warm peach cobbler is second only to your gran’s, and will help soothe away your worries with its smooth, cinnamon-sugar goodness. Grab a portion to go and top with ice cream for a late night anxiety-buster.
Photo via Instagram / bbqstation_sa
Benjie’s Munch’s Grilled Cheese
1218 W Bitters Rd #107, (210) 556-8624, benjiesmunch.com
Benjie’s Munch dedicates a whole section of their menu to grilled cheese sammies, so you can’t really go wrong with any one. If you add bacon to the Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese, however, you’ll be munching down on the 2018 and 2019 winner of the San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest.
Photo via Instagram / benjismunch
Biga on the Banks’ Bread Pudding
203 S St Mary's St, (210) 225-0722, biga.com
Okay, so it’s not *technically* bread pudding, but we dare you to take a bite of Biga’s iconic Sticky Toffee Pudding and not swoon a little. The warn, decadent richness of this tried-and-true recipe is the pinnacle of comfort.
Photo via Instagram / roguecookers
Botika’s Roasted Chicken
303 Pearl Pkwy #111, (210) 670-7684, botikapearl.com
Botika’s current family meal options feature a delectable whole chicken that’s been marinated in vinegar and spices and roasted to perfection. A tangy twist on the familiar roast chicken your momma used to make.
Photo via Instagram / botikapearl
Chatman’s Chicken’s Fried Chicken
1747 S WW White Rd, (210) 359-0245, facebook.com/Chatmans-Chicken
If it’s all-around comfort you’re looking for, the crispy, golden-brown fried yardbird at Chatman’s can’t be beat. What’s more, Mr. Chatman himself is typically on hand to offer a warm greeting and a smile.
Photo via Instagram / chatmanschicken
Chunky’s Burgers’ Cinnamon Rolls
4602 Callaghan Rd, (210) 433-9960, mychunkysburgers.com
Bourbon. Bacon. Cinnamon. Roll. Need we really say more?
Photo via Instagram / chunkysburgers
Dignowity Meats’ Frito Pie
1701 East Houston St, (210) 462-1496, dignowitymeats.com
There’s something about hot chili and melty cheese slathered over crispy Fritos that just feels like a warm hug from the inside. Dignowity Meats takes it two steps further by topping a normal Frito Pie with brisket burnt ends and mac. Delish!
Photo via Instagram / dignowitymeats
Earl Abel’s Meatloaf
1639 Broadway, (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com
It’s not the prettiest entree ever, but dang if it doesn’t bring back memories. Earl Abel’s offers their meatloaf in an individual entree size, as well as a family meal size. Two pounds of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and green beans will have your whole crew relaxing.
Photo via Instagram / eatdrinkandberichard
Fidelo’s Mexican Restaurant’s Menudo
10929 Nacogdoches Rd, (210) 655-8737, facebook.com/pages/Fidelos-Mexican-Restaurant
This traditional Mexican soup is SO easy to get wrong, but when it’s done well, it’s life-changing. Fidelo’s takes great care in making sure your broth-to-fixins ratio is solid, and never skimps on accoutrements.
Photo via Instagam / silvercuellar3
Fratello’s Spaghetti & Meatballs
115 Plaza De Armas #107, (210) 963-8430, fratellosdeli.com
What is comfort food, if not a multitude of vehicles for carbs? Fratello’s does it up right, with homemade meatballs from centuries-old family recipes sitting atop a tangle of pasta and the family’s signature sauce.
Photo via Instagram / datingtoeat
Garcia’s Mexican Food’s Fideo Loco
842 Fredericksburg Rd, (210) 735-5686, facebook.com/Garcias-Mexican-Food
If a big bowl of vermicelli pasta, broth and picadillo is your preferred vehicle for comfort, look no further than Garcia’s. You can taste the depth of seasoning in every aspect of the sopa, making it a total flavor bomb, and a perfect way to unwind from a stressful… well, year.
Photo via Instagram / tallgem1969
Guajillo’s Pozole
1001 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 344-4119, guajillos.com
Guajillo’s may be known for their bomb salsa, but their red and green pozole are legitimate things of beauty. Tender hominy thickens the broth slightly as it sits, giving Guajillo’s pozole a uniquely velvety texture.
Photo via Instagram / agave_monster
Ida Claire’s Shrimp & Grits
7300 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com
While seafood and grits can be acquired tastes on their own, there’s something to be said for a hulking bowl of steaming hot shrimp & grits when you need a dose of comfort. Ida Claire uses bacon, gristmill asiago grits and sauce piquant to compliment grilled shrimp.
Photo via Instagram / idaclairesa
Josephine Street’s Chicken-Fried Steak
400 East Josephine St, (210) 224-6169, josephinestreet.com
This Pearl-area icon has been serving up chicken fried steak for over 20 years, so it’s no surprise that they’re still kickin’ through the pandemic. Add a side of twice-baked mashed potatoes for a complete comfort overload.
Photo via Instagram / josephine_street
Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen’s Gumbo
1816 N New Braunfels Ave, (210) 226-2200, facebook.com/maharperscreolekitchen
When it comes to Creole cooking, it’s hard to argue with a bowl of expertly prepared sausage and chicken-breast-laced gumbo. Enter Ma Harper, and her tried and true recipe, which has stood the test of time in San Antonio for more than 20 years.
Photo via Instagram / texas_made_eats
Sabor Cocinabar’s Enchiladas
4331 McCullough Ave, (210) 314-7760, saborcocinabar.com
Chicken, cheese, beef, veggie — no matter how you roll ‘em, enchiladas are easily in the top 5 Mexican comfort foods (number one is your abuela’s rice, obviously), and Sabor Cocinabar does them up right. Savory, and perfectly proportioned, you can be sure you won’t get an underfilled ench at this Olmos Park eatery.
Photo via Instagram / txfood.adventures
Schilo’s Biscuits & Gravy
424 E Commerce St, (210) 223-6692, schilos.com
Leave it to the oldest operating restaurant in SA to have a whole menu full of comforting, German-reminiscent eats. Try an order of the biscuits and gravy to be transported straight to comfy-town.
Photo via Instagram / foodislife.meup
Smoke Shack’s Mac & Cheese
3714 Broadway, (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com
There are a lot of amazing versions of mac & cheese in SA, no doubt. Smoke Shack throws in succulent tidbits of their smoked brisket, though, so that’s kind of a twofer in the comfort department.
Photo via Instagram / smokeshack
Max & Louie's Diner Pancakes
226 W Bitters Rd Suite 126, (210) 483-7600, maxandlouiesdiner.com
A big stack of pancakes is hard to beat in the carb-loading department, but Max & Louie’s stacks are fluffy AF, as a result of a scratch-made batter. So while a banana and pecan pancake platter may sound like a gut-bomb, you’ll simply be satisfied, not immobile.
Photo via Instagram / s.a.foodie
South BBQ's Brisket Sandwich
2011 Mission Rd, (210) 437-0070, southbbqkitchen.com
South BBQ’s brisket sandwich is the perfect balance between crispy brisket ends, fluffy potato roll and crunchy cole slaw. Ask for extra tangy pickles to up the ante.
Photo via Instagram / southbbq
Amiga Cafe’s Tortilla Soup
5309 Wurzbach Rd #115, (210) 255-8003, amiga-cafe.business.site
Tortilla soup is the ultimate comfort food: packed with veggies and spices, topped with crispy tortilla strips and melty cheese — how can you go wrong? Amiga Cafe does it up right, with perfectly seasoned broth and generous servings.
Photo via Instagram / amigacafe
