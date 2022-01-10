Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 10, 2022

Ahead of 2021 San Antonio shows, the late Bob Saget said he loved standup 'like I haven't in years' 

By
click to enlarge Bob Saget performed two stand-up shows at LOL Comedy Club last summer. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • Bob Saget performed two stand-up shows at LOL Comedy Club last summer.

If fans can take any consolation in the death of Bob Saget, it's that he died doing what he loved: standup comedy.

The 65-year-old Saget, who died Sunday while on tour in Florida, told the Current last summer that he hadn't been as excited to do standup comedy since the mid '90s. While clean-cut TV shows America’s Funniest Videos and Full House made Saget a household name, he was also a veteran standup and relished his 2021 return to the road.

"When I stopped doing [America’s Funniest Videos] and Full House, standup is something I took really seriously. I started loving it more and touring more," Saget said in advance of two shows at the Alamo City's LOL Comedy Club last June.

"Now, I’m loving it like I haven’t loved it in years, because I’m appreciative. Not being able to get out and perform and clubs being closed, it’s like being a prisoner from something [comedians] need to do. Being able to hear those laughs live is huge. It’s like I’m reborn. I’m 65, so it’s going to be an ugly birth."

In a tweet following his last performance, a gig in Jacksonville, Florida, Saget noted the appreciative audience and thanked his opening act. "I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight," he added. "I'm happily addicted to this shit."

Saget was found dead in his Orlando-area hotel room on Sunday, according to local authorities. A cause of death hasn't yet been reported.

