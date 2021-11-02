Comedian Hasan Minhaj stops at Tobin Center Thursday as part of The King's Jester national tour 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

The past few years have been busy for standup comedian Hasan Minhaj.Best known for six seasons of his Peabody Award-winning comedy serieson Netflix and for the time he spent working as a news correspondent on, Minhaj also served as the featured speaker at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017, the first of the Donald Trump era.Thin-skinned Trump skipped out, of course, marking the first time in 36 years that a sitting president didn’t attend. “Now that King Joffrey’s president, it feels like the Red Wedding in here,” Minhaj said at the ceremony.Oh, and then there was that little list Minhaj landed on in 2019 –’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.For the magazine, currenthost Trevor Noah wrote, “We’ve needed Hasan’s voice since Donald Trump came down that golden escalator and turned immigrants and Muslims into his targets.”Now, with his new standup act The King’s Jester, which will eventually hit Netflix, and his recurring role on Apple TV+’s, Minhaj continues to have an impact on audiences with stinging jokes and real-world observations.