Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 02, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Comedian Hasan Minhaj stops at Tobin Center Thursday as part of The King's Jester national tour 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
The past few years have been busy for standup comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Best known for six seasons of his Peabody Award-winning comedy series Patriot Act on Netflix and for the time he spent working as a news correspondent on The Daily Show, Minhaj also served as the featured speaker at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017, the first of the Donald Trump era.



Thin-skinned Trump skipped out, of course, marking the first time in 36 years that a sitting president didn’t attend. “Now that King Joffrey’s president, it feels like the Red Wedding in here,” Minhaj said at the ceremony.

Oh, and then there was that little list Minhaj landed on in 2019 – Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

For the magazine, current Daily Show host Trevor Noah wrote, “We’ve needed Hasan’s voice since Donald Trump came down that golden escalator and turned immigrants and Muslims into his targets.”

Now, with his new standup act The King’s Jester, which will eventually hit Netflix, and his recurring role on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Minhaj continues to have an impact on audiences with stinging jokes and real-world observations.

$44.50-$95, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Waging War: Symphony Society slashes health benefits as latest volley in ongoing musicians’ strike Read More

  2. San Antonio gaming convention PAX South won't return in 2022 — if ever Read More

  3. Comedian George Lopez adds two more San Antonio shows, and tickets go on sale Friday Read More

  4. Alton Brown goes 'Beyond the Eats' in live show at the Tobin Center Wednesday Read More

  5. San Antonio's WeFlamenco Fest returns with over a week of events celebrating the dance form Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation