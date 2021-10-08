Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 08, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Huzzah! Texas Renaissance Festival to open its gates Oct. 9 

click to enlarge The Texas Renaissance Festival will open Oct. 9. - PHOTO COURTESY TEXAS RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL
  • Photo Courtesy Texas Renaissance Festival
  • The Texas Renaissance Festival will open Oct. 9.
The nation’s largest Renaissance Festival is returning Saturday, Oct. 9, for its 47th season with magic, traditions and new delights in Todd Mission, Texas, about an hour north of Houston.

The Ren Fest will span eight weekends from Saturday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 28. Each will feature a different theme, including Oktoberfest, All Hallows Eve and Celtic Christmas.



Tickets range in price from $13 for children to $25 for adults and will be available from the Texas Ren Fest website. Camping — the fest provides access to 200 acres for tent camping, glamping and RVs — and special parking tickets are extra.

