Interview: Boxer Gilberto Ramírez puts 42-0 record on line Saturday at San Antonio's AT&T Center 

Light heavyweight Mexican boxer Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (42-0, 28 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line when he steps into the ring Saturday with Cuban boxer Yunieski “The Monster” González (21-3, 17 KOs) for a 12-round fight at the AT&T Center.The winner will secure a mandatory challenge for the WBA Light Heavyweight World Championship, currently held by Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs). “Ramirez has proven to be among the elite of the division and is ready for a world title fight,” Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, said in a statement. “Facing González, a fighter who has never backed down from a challenge, will allow both fighters to secure a shot at the WBA Light Heavyweight World Championship. I am excited to return to San Antonio for this event.”Other matches taking place Saturday night include Seneisa “Super Bad” Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs) vs. Maria “La Imparable” Santizo (9-0, 5 KOs) for the new WBA Minimumweight World title; Lamont Roach Jr. (21-1-1, 9 KOs) vs. Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-10, 21 KOs) for the vacant NABA Super Featherweight championship; and Marlen Esparza (10-1, 1 KOs) vs. Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (31-4, 4 KOs) for the WBC Flyweight World title.Thesat down with Ramírez last week to talk about how he plans to stay undefeated, his competitive nature and whether he thinks a fight against Canelo Alvarez will ever happen.Ramírez vs. González and all the undercard fights will stream live exclusively on DAZN worldwide..) I just want to hit my opponents and break their ribs. That’s what my goal is to do. The last time you fought in San Antonio was in 2014.It’s great to fight in San Antonio. I love the people there. It’s going to be great to be back. I know there’s a lot of Mexican people there — a lot of Latinos. That’s what I want. I want to thank Golden Boy for having me there.Kick his ass, that’s it. I’m confident in myself and in my preparation. I want it to be an exciting fight that people will love.Ah, I’m really competitive, so I don’t like to lose. The last time I lost was in a football game. It made me feel angry for myself. I told myself, “You have to win! You have to win!” I was playing on a [live TV show], but I had to say some bad words. It was natural. I was like, “Oh, fuck!”No, it was a [video] game on Xbox. I don’t like to play sports outside of the ring. Like I said, I’m really competitive, so I’d probably want to kick [my opponent] or do something to win.It’s good and bad. It’s good because the people want to see the fight happen. Sometimes it brings in a new audience. It’s bad because sometimes it hurts boxing. But I think [overall] it’s good for boxing.Never. I’m a warrior. I’m a fighter. That’s what I do best: fighting in the ring. I love it. If anyone [challenges me], let’s do it. I want to fight bigger names too, but everything happens for a reason. My time will come.He’s inspiration for me. He’s representing Mexican people. As a fighter, I want to fight him too. He’s one of the best fighters, and I want to fight the best. People want to see that fight happen. I think it will happen, eventually..) He’s a legend, but I think I can beat him. He’s the best. I grew up watching him. But in the ring, I don’t respect anyone.