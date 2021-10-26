Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 26, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

New San Antonio food truck Tacos Cucuy to debut 'bespoke taco experiences' this weekend 

Tacos Cucuy will debut its from-scratch fare Oct. 30.
  • Instagram / tacoscucuy
  • Tacos Cucuy will debut its from-scratch fare Oct. 30.
A new San Antonio food truck is set to give the humble taco a serious glow up.

Tacos Cucuy, a new mobile taco concept from local chef Paul Morales, will debut its from-scratch fare on Saturday, Oct. 30 with a menu based on showcasing the complexity of heirloom corn tortillas.

Morales — formerly a butcher at SA’s Smoke Shack — recently spent time in California, where he fell in love with tortillas made with heirloom grains that packed rich corn flavor. His futile search for comparable products in the Alamo City led him to launch Ancient Heirloom Grains, which produces the earthy heirloom corn tortillas Morales uses to create what he calls “bespoke taco experiences” at Tacos Cucuy.



Tacos Cucuy's menu will focus on elevated tacos made entirely from scratch and using local ingredients, responsibly-sourced proteins, fresh handmade salsas and, of course, Morales' heirloom corn tortillas.

"I want to offer bespoke taco experiences, whether upscale or downscale,” Morales said in a release. “It’s Tex-Mex because we use a mix of local Texas heirloom corn and Oaxacan heirloom corn, but it's something altogether different than what you typically find in San Antonio, which is why I know people are going to love it.”

Menu items will include familiar favorites such as al pastor as well as mulitas — which resemble large quesadillas made with corn tortillas — and tlayudas, large corn disks that are like a cross between a chalupa and a pizza.

“We make [a tlayuda] that's covered in a cumin-cauliflower puree and topped with veggies and cheese that's so good,” Morales said.

Tacos Cucuy's Grand Opening will take place Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Folklores Coffee House, 1526 E. Grayson St.

Following the grand opening, Tacos Cucuy will post up at the Live Oak Farmers Market at Pat Booker Road and Loop 1604 on Fridays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

