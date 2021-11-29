Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 29, 2021

News and lifestyle site names San Antonio’s Up Scale one of five best restaurants to open this fall 

click image News and lifestyle site InsideHook has named San Antonio’s Up Scale one of five best restaurants to open this fall. - INSTAGRAM / UPSCALESOUTHTOWN
Southtown's Up Scale has caught the eye of news and lifestyle site InsideHook, which named the seafood-forward restaurant one of “five must-know spots” to open in Texas this fall.

Along with eateries in Austin, Dallas, Katy and Houston, Up Scale is noted as “a welcome fine-dining option in the Southtown neighborhood, complete with splurge-worthy plates and wines to match.”



The new venture from the restaurateurs behind oyster spot Little Em’s, Emily and Houston Carpenter, opened late last month. It serves seafood, steaks and craft cocktails in a swanky atmosphere.

InsideHook recommends the Dover sole, housemade tagliolini with lobster and black truffle and the 60-day dry-aged tomahawk steak, the latter of which it described as being big enough to share with a date.

Up Scale is open Wednesday through Saturday 4:30-10:30 p.m. and offers Sunday brunch 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. It's located at 1024 S. Alamo St., in the space that formerly housed Feast.

