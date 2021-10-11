Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 11, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Rapper, comedian and Texas native Chingo Bling comes to LOL Comedy Club for four-day stint 

By
click to enlarge Chingo Bling's standup special They Can't Deport Us All is streaming on Netflix. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • Chingo Bling's standup special They Can't Deport Us All is streaming on Netflix.
Yes, this comedian does some rapping. But how could he not with a name like Chingo Bling?

Born Pedro Herrera III in Houston, Bling first came to public attention via, yes, his raps. The Tamale Kingpin, his debut album, gave a pretty good hint as to his career direction.



Branching out, though, he started a YouTube channel to have an outlet for his humor and found himself with a burgeoning second career. Since then, Mr. Bling has made enough inroads on the comedy circuit that his first standup special, They Can’t Deport Us All, aired on the mitú network and is now streaming on Netflix.

As a comic, he’s spoken about death threats from white nationalist groups and complained about being targeted by right-wing media.

You might think such an outspoken Latino would oppose one Donald J. Trump. Well, the comedian is breaking the mold there, having produced a YouTube video about why he voted for the former guy.

If you care about such matters, the video is still up, but really: Do you care about why anyone supported Trump? No, no you don’t.

$70-$140, 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Actor Mark Holton of Pee-wee fame is Guest of Honor at San Antonio’s 10th Annual Burton Ball
Prost! like a pro: Here’s your survival guide to the San Antonio Beer Festival
Curator Marian Casey expands the Texas narrative with Governors Island show ‘Mutable Land’
San Antonio native Marcella Ochoa penned the screenplay for horror film Madres, now streaming
Doug Kershaw brought Cajun music to a wider audience over a lengthy career. He’s not done yet.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Actor Mark Holton of Pee-wee fame is Guest of Honor at San Antonio’s 10th Annual Burton Ball Read More

  2. Curator Marian Casey expands the Texas narrative with Governors Island show ‘Mutable Land’ Read More

  3. San Antonio dachshund rescue awarded $3,000 grant via Freshpet’s Fresh Start program Read More

  4. Huzzah! Texas Renaissance Festival to open its gates Oct. 9 Read More

  5. The Price Is Right Live will let San Antonio spin the Big Wheel at Sunday's Tobin Center show Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation