Rapper, comedian and Texas native Chingo Bling comes to LOL Comedy Club for four-day stint 

Chingo Bling's standup special They Can't Deport Us All is streaming on Netflix.
Yes, this comedian does some rapping. But how could he not with a name like Chingo Bling?
Born Pedro Herrera III in Houston, Bling first came to public attention via, yes, his raps. The Tamale Kingpin
, his debut album, gave a pretty good hint as to his career direction.
Branching out, though, he started a YouTube channel to have an outlet for his humor and found himself with a burgeoning second career. Since then, Mr. Bling has made enough inroads on the comedy circuit that his first standup special, They Can’t Deport Us All
, aired on the mitú network and is now streaming on Netflix.
As a comic, he’s spoken about death threats from white nationalist groups and complained about being targeted by right-wing media.
You might think such an outspoken Latino would oppose one Donald J. Trump. Well, the comedian is breaking the mold there, having produced a YouTube video about why he voted for the former guy.
If you care about such matters, the video is still up, but really: Do you care about why anyone supported Trump? No, no you don’t.
$70-$140, 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
