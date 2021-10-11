Rapper, comedian and Texas native Chingo Bling comes to LOL Comedy Club for four-day stint 

click to enlarge Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club

Chingo Bling's standup special They Can't Deport Us All is streaming on Netflix.

Yes, this comedian does some rapping. But how could he not with a name like Chingo Bling?Born Pedro Herrera III in Houston, Bling first came to public attention via, yes, his raps., his debut album, gave a pretty good hint as to his career direction.Branching out, though, he started a YouTube channel to have an outlet for his humor and found himself with a burgeoning second career. Since then, Mr. Bling has made enough inroads on the comedy circuit that his first standup special,, aired on the mitú network and is now streaming on Netflix.As a comic, he’s spoken about death threats from white nationalist groups and complained about being targeted by right-wing media.You might think such an outspoken Latino would oppose one Donald J. Trump. Well, the comedian is breaking the mold there, having produced a YouTube video about why he voted for the former guy.If you care about such matters, the video is still up, but really: Do you care about why anyone supported Trump? No, no you don’t.