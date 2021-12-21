Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 21, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio-based Whataburger teases new mystery sauce on Twitter 

By
click image San Antonio-based Whataburger teased a new sauce on social media Monday. - INSTAGRAM / WHATABURGER
  • Instagram / whataburger
  • San Antonio-based Whataburger teased a new sauce on social media Monday.
Talk about a saucy Whatamystery.

San Antonio-based Whataburger teased a surprise addition to its sauce lineup Monday by tweeting an image of a blacked-out condiment container and a simple, if slightly ominous, message: “It’s coming.”
Currently, the beloved Texas burger chain offers five condiments — fancy ketchup, spicy ketchup, picante sauce, salsa verde and margarine — along with seven dipping sauces: buffalo, creamy pepper, honey BBQ, honey butter, honey mustard, pancake syrup and sugar-free pancake syrup.



We won't bother to run down the chain's eight salad dressings, but taken together, that adds up to a lot of sauce.

We're unsure what makes this new addition to the condiment lineup worthy of the big buildup. But Whatafans who just can't wait for an answer should probably keep eye open for details on the chain’s social media feeds.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Massive $4 million Nicha Comida Mexicana location planned for San Antonio’s South Side Read More

  2. San Antonio's West Side gains craft beer haven in new Big Hops location Read More

  3. San Antonio TV personality David Elder’s Tex's Hot Chicken having soft opening this weekend Read More

  4. Texas whiskeys star in these warming winter cocktails Read More

  5. Yet another San Antonio native to appear on a celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay cooking show Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation