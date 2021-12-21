San Antonio-based Whataburger teases new mystery sauce on Twitter 

click image Instagram / whataburger

Talk about a saucy Whatamystery.San Antonio-based Whataburger teased a surprise addition to its sauce lineup Monday by tweeting an image of a blacked-out condiment container and a simple, if slightly ominous, message: “It’s coming.”Currently, the beloved Texas burger chain offers five condiments — fancy ketchup, spicy ketchup, picante sauce, salsa verde and margarine — along with seven dipping sauces: buffalo, creamy pepper, honey BBQ, honey butter, honey mustard, pancake syrup and sugar-free pancake syrup.We won't bother to run down the chain's eight salad dressings, but taken together, that adds up to a lot of sauce.We're unsure what makes this new addition to the condiment lineup worthy of the big buildup. But Whatafans who just can't wait for an answer should probably keep eye open for details on the chain’s social media feeds.