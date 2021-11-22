Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 22, 2021 Food & Drink

San Antonio Freebirds World Burrito locations will give away free kid’s meals this Wednesday 

Freebirds World Burrito is offering free kid's meals on Nov. 24.
  • Freebirds World Burrito is offering free kid’s meals on Nov. 24.
For parents working to get a hearty Thanksgiving meal on the table, Freebirds World Burrito is offering a respite from the kitchen in the form of free kid’s meals on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

On the day before Thanksgiving, SA locations of the burrito chain will dole out free meals for kiddos ages 12 and under — with the purchase of an adult entree, of course.



The pre-Turkey Day promotion is part of a pair of holiday deals, including one on Cyber Monday for Freebirds' Loyalty Members. On Nov. 29, loyalty members can earn double points on all online or in-store orders.

Freebirds will also offer $10 off each guest’s meal with the purchase of every $50 gift card from Nov. 22 through the end of the year.

San Antonio is home to six Freebirds locations, mostly concentrated to the city’s Northside.

