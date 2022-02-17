San Antonio ranked among the U.S. cities with the most annoying neighbors 

click to enlarge
-
Shutterstock
-
The biggest annoyance San Antonians have about their neighbors is loud parties, according to a new report.
Texans may be known for their hospitality and friendly demeanor. Apparently, though, those things don't always equate to being good neighbors.
San Antonio — along with Fort Worth, El Paso and Austin — are home to some of the most annoying neighbors in America, according to a new report from HomeAdvisor
.
The home repair site surveyed 2,200 people in 25 U.S. cities on their neighbors' bad habits, and San Antonio ranked as having the 4th most annoying neighbors in the country.
The biggest complaint from Alamo City residents had about their neighbors is that they throw loud parties and make noise. That was followed by arguments over parking. While many San Antonians feel pestered by the folks living in close proximity, 90% said they considered themselves "good neighbors," according to the survey.
San Antonio was also in the top five U.S. cities where residents are most likely to "know all of their neighbors," according to HomeAdvisor's report. However, only 51% of respondents said they considered their neighbor's "friends."
Annoying neighbors aren't exclusive to San Antonio. Indeed, the survey suggests they're pretty common in big Texas cities.
Fort Worth topped the list for most annoying neighbors, followed by El Paso, which tied for No. 2 with San Jose, California. San Antonio's No. 4 ranking tied it with Austin and Jacksonville, Florida.
Those fed up with noise and fights over parking may want to consider relocating to Phoenix, which ranked as the city with the least annoying neighbors, followed by Boston and Oklahoma City.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.