San Antonio's Maverick Whiskey debuts limited-edition barrel proof bourbon 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Maverick Whiskey

Maverick Whiskey's limited edition Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available now.

Lovers of Texas whiskey now have one more sauce to sample.San Antonio's Maverick Whiskey has rolled out its limited-edition Samuel Maverick Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Distilled from a mash of Texas-grown corn, rye and malted barley, the 57% ABV spirit boasts notes of sweet caramel, cola and spices but finishes with the peppery bite of rye.The whiskey is also pot-distilled and bottled at barrel proof from grain to glass in Texas, allowing it to boast the Certified Texas Whiskey shield.The new barrel-proof whiskey is available directly from the distillery or from local retailers including Alamo City Liquor, Spec's Wines, Spirits & Foods, Total Wine & More and Twin Liquors.Downtown's Maverick is a whiskey distillery, restaurant and event center named for Sam and Mary Ann Maverick, one of San Antonio's earliest families. The multi-use facility sits on what was originally former San Antonio mayor Samuel Maverick’s homestead, steps from the Alamo.