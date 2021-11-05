The I F**king Love San Antonio podcast spins its 'Cheers for Local Beers' segment into its own show 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / I F**king Love San Antonio

The new season of I F**cking Love San Antonio debuts Nov, 22.

It’s a running joke across the nation that Texas residents have an outrageous love for their state, and the Alamo City seems to host its own microcosm of that kind of over-the-top pride.San Antonio native Alex Arredondo, the guy behind thepodcast, is certainly an embodiment of that sentiment. He founded the podcast in 2017, aiming to engage and share the stories of movers and shakers in San Antonio politics, art and beer.For folks unfamiliar, past seasons ofhave comprised seven episodes divided into three segments: a current events overview, a spotlight interview featuring a local disruptor in the art or political space and “Cheers for Local Beers,” a mini segment in which the episode’s participants share opinions about a new beer from a local brewery.This season, the podcast’s fourth, “Cheers for Local Beers” is splitting off into its own separate entity. That comes as Arredondo highlights more food-focused guests, including chef Jesse Kuykendall, a recent champion on Food Network’s, and Weathered Souls Brewing Co. co-founder Marcus Baskerville.Arredondo spoke with us about what’s new this season, which launches Nov. 22. He also talked about the driving force behind the new format and what makesso fucking fun to listen to.You know when too much of a good thing is a lengthy thing? That’s what was going on with the original format of the podcast. It got to the point when I would be editing an episode and loved all the content we had covered. … I was left thinking, “How could I cut this? How could I cut that?” I think it was around the beginning of Season 3 when I started looking at the overall time of an episode. Three hours? Four hours? That’s long, even for a diehard local like myself. I started to think about when a split would be appropriate, and Season 4 felt right.has been super lucky with the amount of smart, motivated and compassionate people that have been involved in the previous seasons. [Former IFLSA host] Kloe Dominguez, Girls’ Pint Out’s Jackie Romero and [Mad Pecker’s] Rey Duque all played such a big role in how the podcast looked, sounded and felt. As far as Season 4 ofis concerned, we will have special guests co-hosting this season, and [Dooryard manager] James Ratnayeke and [beer authority and writer] Jeremy Banas will be co-hosting’ first official solo season. Together, their overall beer knowledge and personalities are something that I can’t wait for the listeners to experience.Potential new guests can come from anywhere. I sometimes ask myself, “Who are the people that are trying to make something happen and improve San Antonio, their community and themselves?” We have been very fortunate to talk to people from all walks of life, but the one thing that they all have in common is that they fucking love San Antonio.Honestly, one name comes to mind right away: Randy Beamer of News 4 San Antonio fame. Being with News 4 for over 30 years, and over 40 collective years in the news business, he knows San Antonio better than almost anyone in this town. I have so much respect for his journalism, and I would love to hear about what he is now up to in retirement.It was always about the experience for the listener. I know that many podcasts nowadays are both video and audio; we are audio only. By adding the sounds of the environment around us when recording, it creates another dynamic to keep the audience listening and captivated. Our podcast’s on-the-go mentality and sound has always been what makes us unique.