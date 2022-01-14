TikTok of alleged San Antonio sorority member verbally assaulting Whataburger staff goes viral 

A TikTok clip of an alleged University of Texas at San Antonio student verbally assailing Whataburger staff and hurling her drink at a customer has gone viral, prompting a sorority chapter at the school to apologize Wednesday on social media.
Combined, the now-viral clips have garnered more than 400,000 likes and 6,000 comments, prompting UTSA’s Delta Chapter of Alpha Sigma Rho to publicly apologize for the reported member’s behavior on the chapter’s social media pages. Although the videos were posted to TikTok this week, the statement said the incident occurred two years ago and predates her membership in the group.
The post didn't identify the member by name. The Current has chosen not to identify her because it was unable to independently confirm her name.
It's unclear whether the sorority has taken any action against the member.
In the video clip of the woman hurling the drink, the fracas appears to spill into the parking lot of the Whataburger at the intersection of 1604 and Bandera Road. She continues to yell while a male companion appears to put himself between her and the employees.
However, the clip ends with the reported sorority member sidestepping the companion and rushing toward the cameraman, who claimed in a subsequent clip shared on his TikTok account that she broke his phone.
In that clip, cameraman, @_mauiwowie_, alleges that he spotted the same woman's eye-catching blue and white Mustang driving around San Antonio some time after the Whataburger incident and followed her car to ask if she would be willing to pay for repairs to his phone.
During the confrontation captured in the TikTok video, she declines to cover his repair bill.
“Aw, man, I’ll break [the phone] again,” the woman tells him. "You gotta get out of here, dude."
After the cameraman again urges her to resolve the issue with the phone, she tells him he's "gotta call the cops."
It's unclear from videos posted on the account how the matter was resolved.
Although the incident captured in the clip is alleged to be two years old, the video has gone viral amid growing national concern about customers taking out frustrations on service industry workers. A story in the latest issue of the Current addresses those issues in San Antonio's food-service industry.
