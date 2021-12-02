Zeros and Ones writer-director Abel Ferrara discusses storytelling, making a film during pandemic 

click to enlarge Aude Guerrucci

Ferrara's new film Zeros and Ones is currently available on VOD, and will release on Blu-Ray and DVD on Jan. 4, 2022.

There’s not much middle ground when processing the kind of dark arthouse films Abel Ferrara writes and directs.Even after five decades, Ferrara’s approach to filmmaking remains equal parts provocative and polarizing. From his grimy 1992 crime dramastarring Oscar nominee Harvey Keitel to his six collaborations with Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe, including the 2019 fantasy, Ferrara’s contributions to the film industry are, if anything, ambitious.The same can be said about his latest movie. The action-drama stars Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke () as an American soldier stationed in Rome who’s thrust into the center of a terror plot to destroy the Vatican.During a recent interview with the, Ferrara talked about choosing the holy city as the film’s prime target, making a movie during the pandemic and how his relationship with storytelling has changed over his career.is currently available on VOD platforms and on Blu-ray and DVD Jan. 4, 2022.You’re talking about a battle of East and West — Christianity and not-Christianity. Like the World Trade Center, the Vatican is an icon of the West — the religion of the West.Right now, I practice Buddhism. My Buddhism brings me closer to Jesus in reality. You make a film in Rome about the Vatican … you’re making a film about the Catholic religion. It all goes hand in hand.It’s in my nature. This is what I do. I’m not going to get depressed by it. What are you going to do, take a “Why me” approach? Why me? Why not me? Why the pandemic? Why not the pandemic? Who wrote the book where everyone is entitled to a happy ending or middle or beginning? The world has been turned inside out from the beginning of mankind. One hundred years ago, the same thing happened. It’s what is. Shit happens, bro. You can’t let it throw you off. You have to accept it and understand it. It isn’t anything against you. It’s life on life’s terms.No, it’s a war movie with its own ground rules. We’re talking more about World War I poison warfare. It’s the pandemic as an element of war — as another tool of destruction. We don’t mention a specific thing because they don’t know what it is. They’re just being prepared for something. They don’t know what is out there. This is like St. Petersburg in World War II. They’re under siege. There’s that vibe. The enemy is coming. Where and when is the question.Hopefully, I’m learning something as I’m going along. Story is a strange word. A film is 90 minutes of images and sound. You walk away with a feeling and an understanding and a concept. What is a story anyway?I like everything about him. I like the films he does and what he does in them. I like him as a person. We’ve been trying to do something together. It just came together.It’s about what I can learn. It’s about my growth as a person and us together as a group. I’m looking for something that can take me somewhere that can enrich me as a person on every level. I don’t have to understand it. I don’t have to know how it’s going to end. I don’t even care if it has an ending. It just has to lead me to a better place all around. I don’t have to be challenged as a filmmaker. I just want a place where we can do our best work.I wouldn’t want to say one name. I go to a lot of festivals where I meet a lot of filmmakers. I love the movies, [but] when you’re in an editing room and on a set all day long, I don’t watch so many. I’ve got my own problems.