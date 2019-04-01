King's Angels Group Starts Petition to Block Reduced Bond for Christopher Davila

click image
San Antonio residents have taken to Change.org to sign a petition against a reduced bond for Christopher Davila, the San Antonio man accused of staging a kidnapping to cover up his son's death.
Community members are staying true to their promise to seek justice for King Jay Davila, the eight-month-old baby who was stuffed into a backpack and buried in an open field. Christopher Davila, 34, was charged with injury to a child and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
According to a report
from KENS 5, Christopher Davila recently filed an application for a bond reduction. In court documents, Davila's attorney said the bond amount was "excessive, oppressive, and beyond Davila's financial means."
However, "I don't believe he deserves freedom," Jasmine McGill, the creator of King's Angels, told KENS 5
.
The King's Angels petition
asks Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales not to reduce Davila's bond. As of press time, the group's Change.org efforts has nearly reached its goal of 1,500 signatures.
"I think that speaks volumes," McGill said
. "I wish no ill upon [Davila], but I do wish that he serves justice the right way."
In January, Christopher Davila went to police and said King Jay was kidnapped after a person, later proven to be his cousin Angie Torres, stole his vehicle from a West Side convenience store.
San Antonio police said Christopher Davila's story didn't add up and eventually got him to admit he staged the kidnapping to cover up his son's death.
"This is San Antonio's baby, and he needs justice," McGill said.
King's Angels will be hosting a vigil on Friday, April 12, to honor King Jay's birthday. It will be held at a makeshift memorial on Castle Lance.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.