San Antonio Communities Host Recovery Vigil in Support of Local Bike Shop Owner

Courtesy of Bottom Bracket Social Club
San Antonio's culinary and cycling communities have rallied in support of local entrepreneur Tito Bradshaw, who was hit and critically injured while riding his bicycle early Monday morning.
Bradshaw, 35, well-known as the owner of Bottom Bracket Social Club, has also worked in area fine-dining restaurants and bars in addition being a fixture in San Antonio's cycling community.
Bradshaw was riding around 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Houston Street when a Toyota Corolla struck him from behind, according to a report by Telemundo
.
The driver, a 67-year old woman who has not yet been named, told police she saw the cyclist but was still unable to avoid the collision. She was arrested on suspicion of intoxication.
Bradshaw was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and is currently in critical condition, according to friends and family. Family, friends and local food and cycling circles showed support through an outpouring of well wishes on social media.
SATX Ride
has since shared information on the Tito Bradshaw Recovery Prayer Ride and Vigil,
inviting local cyclists to meet Monday at Hays Street Bridge at 7:30 p.m. before riding to the crash site for prayers and a candlelight vigil.
In addition, a GoFundMe account
has been set up to help cover Bradshaw's medical bills.
This is a developing story.
