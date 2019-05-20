Email
Monday, May 20, 2019

Driver Crashes Into Home After Leading Police on Chase Through San Antonio's South Side

Posted By on Mon, May 20, 2019 at 11:46 AM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A Chrysler PT Cruiser sped through San Antonio's South Side Monday morning and crashed into a home as the driver tried to get away from police.


KENS 5 reports that a DPS trooper attempted to pull over a 24-year-old driver of a PT Cruiser near Loop 410 and Roosevelt around 7 a.m. Instead of obeying the trooper's command, the driver refused to stop.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into a home on Felps Boulevard not too far from Kingsborough Middle School. The suspect reportedly tried to flee the scene, but was arrested by a trooper a block away.

The collision caused minor damage to the house, but no injuries were reported.



The driver, who has not yet been identified, was charged with fleeing, evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

