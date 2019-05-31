Ted Cruz and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Agree to Work on Bill Together, Twitter Users Freak Out

Then, Cruz shocked Twitter users when he said he agreed with AOC.
I don’t think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you’ve served in Congress.
"I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists," Cruz tweeted. "The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation?"
"@tedcruz if you're serious about a clean bill, then I'm down," the freshman congresswoman tweeted back. "Let's make a deal."
Let’s make a deal.
Now that sounds like a solid bipartisan effort. At least at the outset.
The most ambitious crossover of our generation— Colon Slash (@onlybeenmyself) May 31, 2019
The world is ending because now I agree with @tedcruz agreeing with @AOC. Note to Democratic leadership - if you try something, some Republicans just might agree when you didn't expect it. Think about it. https://t.co/1rMQjF0Rlh— Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 30, 2019
This is the kind of threads that make me happy. Two people of wildly different political views come together to SOLVE problems. Lets see if they can actually work something out https://t.co/hhnZdqCX6f— Yaple [DRP] (@AlexYaple) May 30, 2019
