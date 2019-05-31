Email
Friday, May 31, 2019

Ted Cruz and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Agree to Work on Bill Together, Twitter Users Freak Out

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 1:52 PM

INSTAGRAM / SENTEDCRUZ // INSTAGRAM / REPOCASIOCORTEZ
Hell hasn't frozen over, but it's true. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two of the most far-leaning elected officials in their respective parties, are teaming up.


On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she believes members of Congress shouldn't be able to "leverage [their] service" to become lobbyists. At the very least, there should be a wait period before members head off to become corporate lobbyists.
Then, Cruz shocked Twitter users when he said he agreed with AOC.
"I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists," Cruz tweeted. "The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation?"

Ocasio-Cortez jumped at the opportunity to get business done, laying out conditions in which she'd co-lead a bill with Cruz.
"@tedcruz if you're serious about a clean bill, then I'm down," the freshman congresswoman tweeted back. "Let's make a deal."

"You're on," Cruz replied.
Now that sounds like a solid bipartisan effort. At least at the outset.



Still, Twitter users were taken aback by the unlikely partnership. Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

