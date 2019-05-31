Ted Cruz and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Agree to Work on Bill Together, Twitter Users Freak Out

If you are a member of Congress + leave, you shouldn’t be allowed to turn right around&leverage your service for a lobbyist check.



I don’t think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you’ve served in Congress.



At minimum there should be a long wait period. https://t.co/xMu9Mwmdm6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019

Here’s something I don’t say often: on this point, I AGREE with @AOC Indeed, I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists. The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation? https://t.co/jPW0xkH2Yy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 30, 2019

.@tedcruz if you’re serious about a clean bill, then I’m down.



Let’s make a deal.



If we can agree on a bill with no partisan snuck-in clauses, no poison pills, etc - just a straight, clean ban on members of Congress becoming paid lobbyists - then I’ll co-lead the bill with you. https://t.co/AZTbmdSexv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019

The most ambitious crossover of our generation — Colon Slash (@onlybeenmyself) May 31, 2019

The world is ending because now I agree with @tedcruz agreeing with @AOC. Note to Democratic leadership - if you try something, some Republicans just might agree when you didn't expect it. Think about it. https://t.co/1rMQjF0Rlh — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 30, 2019

This is the kind of threads that make me happy. Two people of wildly different political views come together to SOLVE problems. Lets see if they can actually work something out https://t.co/hhnZdqCX6f — Yaple [DRP] (@AlexYaple) May 30, 2019

