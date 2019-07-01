Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 1, 2019

Julián Castro's Busy Weekend Included the Pride Parade and a String of Sunday TV Appearances

Posted By on Mon, Jul 1, 2019 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge Julian Castro waves to the crowd during the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade. - JULIAN LEDEZMA
  • Julian Ledezma
  • Julian Castro waves to the crowd during the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade.
Considering Julián Castro's busy weekend, you'd think the former San Antonio mayor was running for president or something.

Fresh off his well-received performance in the first Democratic presidential debate, Castro marched in San Antonio's Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade Saturday night with twin brother U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro. In contrast to other participating politicos, the two didn't ride in a car but hoofed it along the route, shaking hands and snapping selfies.

Early the following morning, the former Obama housing secretary made the rounds on political talk shows, putting in appearances on CNN's State of the Union, ABC's This Week and NBC's Meet the Press. Castro spent much of his air time discussing immigration, but during his ABC appearance he also jabbed at President Trump for his weekend meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

"What's happened here is that this president has raised the profile of a dictator like Kim Jong-un and now three times visited with him unsuccessfully, because he's doing it backward," Castro said.



On State of the Union, Castro also called Trump's son, Don Jr., a "coward" for sharing and then deleting a racist tweet about fellow Democratic presidential aspirant Kamala Harris.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Man Crashes Into Northeast San Antonio Home, Asks Family Not to Call Police Read More

  2. ProPublica Exposes Secret Border Patrol Facebook Group Where Posters Mock Dead Migrants Read More

  3. Police Searching for Devine Woman Reportedly Kidnapped by Ex-Boyfriend Read More

  4. Senator Jose Menendez, Synagogue Members Discuss Holocaust Remembrance Week Read More

  5. Five Ways to Help Migrants at the Border and in San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation