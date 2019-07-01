Julián Castro's Busy Weekend Included the Pride Parade and a String of Sunday TV Appearances

click to enlarge Julian Ledezma

Julian Castro waves to the crowd during the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade.

Considering Julián Castro's busy weekend, you'd think the former San Antonio mayor was running for president or something.Fresh off his well-received performance in the first Democratic presidential debate, Castro marched in San Antonio's Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade Saturday night with twin brother U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro. In contrast to other participating politicos, the two didn't ride in a car but hoofed it along the route, shaking hands and snapping selfies.Early the following morning, the former Obama housing secretary made the rounds on political talk shows, putting in appearances on CNN's, ABC'sand NBC's. Castro spent much of his air time discussing immigration, but during his ABC appearance he also jabbed at President Trump for his weekend meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un."What's happened here is that this president has raised the profile of a dictator like Kim Jong-un and now three times visited with him unsuccessfully, because he's doing it backward," Castro said.On, Castro also called Trump's son, Don Jr., a "coward" for sharing and then deleting a racist tweet about fellow Democratic presidential aspirant Kamala Harris.