Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Announcements Hint Julián Castro Is Keeping Up the Momentum He Gained in the First Debate

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2019 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge Julian Castro waves to the crowd during the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade. - JULIAN LEDEZMA
  • Julian Ledezma
  • Julian Castro waves to the crowd during the Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade.
Julián Castro seems to be clinging to the mojo he gained after an out-of-nowhere performance in the first Democratic presidential debate resuscitated his flagging campaign.

On Monday, the former San Antonio mayor and Obama administration housing secretary announced that he'd pulled in 130,000 donors — one of the tests to qualify for fall's primary debates. And, on Tuesday, he revealed details of a return trip to New Hampshire, the first-in-the-nation primary state.

"As our message spreads, we gain more and more supporters," Castro said in a press statement. "I’m going to keep working hard every day to share a positive vision for our future and show that I am the candidate who can beat Donald Trump."

To take the stage in the September and October debates, party rules require candidates to amass 130,000 donors and also chalk up 2% support in at least four polls.



Thanks to a flood of post-debate donations, Castro seems to be in good shape on the former, but it remains to be seen whether land the latter. His voter support is between zilch and 3% in Real Clear Politics' list of polls — hanging in at average of just 1.1%.

Even so, Castro's continuing to make his case directly to voters. His July 18-19 jaunt to New Hampshire will be his fifth to the state since launching his candidacy in January. The trip will include five stops, ranging from a meeting with housing advocates in Portsmouth to a Nashua town hall.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Grown San Antonio Man Arrested After Hitting Teen Girl, Dog with Wooden Plank With Protruding Nails Read More

  2. Trump Administration Scouts San Antonio, Four Other Cities for New Detention Sites for Migrant Kids Read More

  3. Driver Flees Scene After Crashing Car Into West Side Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Read More

  4. San Antonio Police Arrest Man Accused of Stabbing, Killing His Nephew Read More

  5. Chris Bell Joins Democrats Running Against Sen. John Cornyn in 2020 Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation