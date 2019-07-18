Email
Thursday, July 18, 2019

Julián Castro and Beto O'Rourke Fall Behind Other Democratic Presidential Hopefuls in Fundraising

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge Julian Castro and Beto O'Rourke share a split-screen moment during Wednesday's Democratic debate. - SCREEN CAPTURE / CNBC
  • Screen capture / CNBC
  • Julian Castro and Beto O'Rourke share a split-screen moment during Wednesday's Democratic debate.
When it comes to campaign money, Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke — the two Texans chasing the Democratic presidential nomination — are trailing others in the pack vying to duke it out with President Trump in 2020.

An analysis of campaign finance documents by Austin's KXAN-TV shows the pair lagging as other Democratic competitors ramp up their fundraising efforts.

Despite a spike in contributions after his strong performance in the first debate, Castro has just $1.1 million in his campaign war chest, according to Federal Election Commission filings. The former San Antonio mayor and Obama HUD secretary has raised $3.9 million since starting the race and spent $2.9 million.

O’Rourke pulled in less money in the second quarter than he did during the first, according to FEC filings. The former El Paso congressman raised $3.6 million from April to June, compared to a breakaway $9.4 million the prior quarter. More troubling, however, the campaign spent $5.3 million during the most recent period, outstripping its intake.



In contrast, Democratic frontrunners Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg each ended the second quarter with $20 million or more in their campaign accounts, according to KXAN's analysis.

