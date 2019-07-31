Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

John Cornyn Makes the False Claim that Democrats Won't 'Join Republicans in Guaranteeing Coverage for Pre-Existing Conditions'

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE, FLICKR.COM
  • Gage Skidmore, Flickr.com
All that time hanging out with President Trump must be rubbing off on Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Cornyn, who's up for reelection next year, fired off a tweet this week erroneously claiming "Democrats have refused to join Republicans in guaranteeing coverage for pre-existing conditions."

He made the claim in response to a tweet from Democratic minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer highlighting the GOP's long history of trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and its protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions.  Those with even a passing familiarity with the ACA are aware that the Republicans have waged an all-out war on the measure since its 2009 passage.

The Senate grabbed headlines with its failed repeal vote two years ago, and majority leader Sen. Mitch McConnell has blocked numerous Democratic bills related to the ACA. While the U.S. House was under Republican control, it voted more than 50 times to overturn the legislation.



The blog Think Progress also pointed out some special irony surrounding Cornyn's tweet. The senator, along with fellow Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, filed a brief in federal court supporting a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the entire ACA, including provisions protecting people with pre-existing conditions.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Mom Said Men Followed, Took Photos of Her Family While Shopping at Ingram Park Mall Read More

  2. After Refusing to Take Part in the Medicaid Expansion, Texas Has Experienced 17 Hospital Closures Read More

  3. No Sign of a Slowdown: New Study Ranks San Antonio No. 2 Among Big Cities for Economic Growth Potential Read More

  4. San Antonio Police Rescue Kidnapped Boy Whom Suspect Reportedly Wanted to Sell Read More

  5. Study: San Antonio Ranks Among the Least Educated Cities in the U.S. Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...