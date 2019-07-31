John Cornyn Makes the False Claim that Democrats Won't 'Join Republicans in Guaranteeing Coverage for Pre-Existing Conditions'

click to enlarge
Gage Skidmore, Flickr.com
All that time hanging out with President Trump must be rubbing off on Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn.
Cornyn, who's up for reelection next year, fired off a tweet this week erroneously claiming "Democrats have refused to join Republicans in guaranteeing coverage for pre-existing conditions."
He made the claim in response to a tweet from Democratic minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer highlighting the GOP's long history of trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and its protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions. Those with even a passing familiarity with the ACA are aware that the Republicans have waged an all-out war on the measure since its 2009 passage.
The Senate grabbed headlines with its failed repeal vote
two years ago, and majority leader Sen. Mitch McConnell has blocked numerous Democratic bills related to the ACA. While the U.S. House was under Republican control, it voted more than 50 times
to overturn the legislation.
The blog Think Progress also pointed out some special irony
surrounding Cornyn's tweet. The senator, along with fellow Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, filed a brief in federal court supporting a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the entire ACA, including provisions protecting people with pre-existing conditions.
