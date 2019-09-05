Trump's Reallocation of Funds to Border Wall Will Kill $18.5 Million Project at San Antonio Base

click to enlarge
President Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border in April to see the installation of a newly installed section of wall.
President Trump's reallocation of Defense Department construction funds to pay for his border wall will siphon off $18.5 million slated to build a dining hall at San Antonio's Camp Bullis, federal documents show.
The dining hall was one of 127 construction projects the military will need to defer this year so the administration can shift $3.6 billion into constructing more wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. One other Texas project — $20 million in road construction at El Paso's Fort Bliss — came under the ax.
“President Trump raids military dollars to waste on an unnecessary wall that he falsely claimed Mexico would pay for," said U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-San Antonio and Austin. "This is just more of his dangerous, un-American abuse of presidential power — overriding Congress and the people, rejecting true security needs. Always taking from the deserving to fund the futile.”
The Camp Bullis project would have replaced an outdated 1930s facility used to feed soldiers, sailors and airmen who cycle through the camp for field training.
According to a Department of Defense document
circulated earlier this year, up to $77 million in San Antonio-area projects could be in jeopardy if the Trump administration continues to divert military funds to wall construction.
