Study Shows More Productivity, Lower Turnover Offset Cost of Implementing San Antonio's Paid Sick Time Rule

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin

Working Texans for Paid Sick Time launched their San Antonio petition last year. The coalition collected 144,000 signatures.

Nirenberg said he hopes the study and the city's "good faith effort" to tweak the

law will

convince the business community from digging in its heels again.

But labor groups have expressed skepticism that the delay will bring any such guarantee. Business interests waged a successful court battle to halt a similar ordinance in Austin, they point out.