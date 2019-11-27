Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

We Build the Wall's Founder Bashes Priest and Nature Preserve as He Looks to Build South Texas Border Fence

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Nonprofit group We Build the Wall, which aims to offer private help to build President Donald Trump’s border-spanning barrier, has shown up in South Texas.

And, surprise, surprise, its brash ways are already pissing off locals.

After WBTW last week announced it would clear land for a three-mile stretch of fence in Hidalgo County, founder and conservative activist Brian Kolfage has made inflammatory claims about a nearby nature preserve and a well-liked local priest, the Texas Observer reports.

According to the Observer, Kolfage tagged the National Butterfly Center — an opponent of the border wall — in numerous tweets, implying it has ties to insect smuggling and claiming it wants to assist drug cartels.



What's more, Kolfage gave an interview to a right-wing news outlet bashing Father Roy Snipes, a priest who's defended a historic chapel threatened by Trump's wall. By challenging the barrier, Snipes is "promoting human trafficking and abuse of women and children," Kolfage claimed.

WBTW plans to use private funds to construct a three-mile stretch of wall on private property in Hidalgo County. But given the introduction Florida-based Kolfage has made to his new neighbors, it's clear the group won't be winning hearts and minds in the process.

In an interview with the Observer, Snipes said the right-wing activist is obviously "not from around here."

"Our neighbors know we don’t do things like that, and we do disagree but we usually disagree without being very mean and nasty," the priest added.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Arrested After Posing as Firefighter Under the Direction of 'Senator' Greg Brockhouse Read More

  2. Texas Republicans Accidentally Email Strategy Doc to Democrats That States Worry Over Trump's 'Polarizing Nature' Read More

  3. Ex-Workers Say Landlord at San Antonio's Lackland AFB and Other Military Bases Faked Maintenance Records Read More

  4. Latinx Professors at UT Release Report Demanding Equal Pay and Opportunities at the School Read More

  5. San Antonio Man Reportedly Beat Wife Because He Was Upset They Left Bar Early Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation