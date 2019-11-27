We Build the Wall's Founder Bashes Priest and Nature Preserve as He Looks to Build South Texas Border Fence

click to enlarge
Nonprofit group We Build the Wall, which aims to offer private help to build President Donald Trump’s border-spanning barrier, has shown up in South Texas.
And, surprise, surprise, its brash ways are already pissing off locals.
After WBTW last week announced it would clear land for a three-mile stretch of fence in Hidalgo County, founder and conservative activist Brian Kolfage has made inflammatory claims about a nearby nature preserve and a well-liked local priest, the Texas Observer reports
.
According to the Observer, Kolfage tagged the National Butterfly Center — an opponent of the border wall — in numerous tweets, implying it has ties to insect smuggling and claiming it wants to assist drug cartels.
What's more, Kolfage gave an interview to a right-wing news outlet bashing Father Roy Snipes, a priest who's defended a historic chapel threatened by Trump's wall. By challenging the barrier, Snipes is "promoting human trafficking and abuse of women and children," Kolfage claimed.
WBTW plans to use private funds to construct a three-mile stretch of wall on private property in Hidalgo County. But given the introduction Florida-based Kolfage has made to his new neighbors, it's clear the group won't be winning hearts and minds in the process.
In an interview with the Observer
, Snipes said the right-wing activist is obviously "not from around here."
"Our neighbors know we don’t do things like that, and we do disagree but we usually disagree without being very mean and nasty," the priest added.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.