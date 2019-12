Man Resigns from Bexar County Sheriff's Office After Shooting Relative During Argument

A civilian employee with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has resigned after he was arrested for shooting a family member.According to reports , a 38-year-old man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. Police responded to the scene at the 3300 block of West Avenue and arranged for the victim to be transported to University Hospital.The victim told authorities he had been arguing with a relative , Andrew Joel Ramos, when Ramos pulled out a handgun and fired.Ramos, 24, was taken into custody at the scene.Following his arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar initiated termination proceedings against Ramos, who chose to resign immediately. The suspect reportedly worked as a clothing technician at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. He's been employed by the county since 2016."Mr. Ramos' violent arrest history shows he should have never been hired in the first place," Salazar said in a news release. "This is why I changed our hiring standards, and they will stay where they are."In 2014, Ramos was arrested for robbery , according to records."I'm happy to accept Mr. Ramos' resignation," Salazar said. "Good riddance."Ramos has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. His bail was set at $15,000.

