Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 30, 2019

Man Resigns from Bexar County Sheriff's Office After Shooting Relative During Argument

Posted By on Mon, Dec 30, 2019 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A civilian employee with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has resigned after he was arrested for shooting a family member.

According to reports, a 38-year-old man was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. Police responded to the scene at the 3300 block of West Avenue and arranged for the victim to be transported to University Hospital.

The victim told authorities he had been arguing with a relative, Andrew Joel Ramos, when Ramos pulled out a handgun and fired.

Ramos, 24, was taken into custody at the scene.



Following his arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar initiated termination proceedings against Ramos, who chose to resign immediately. The suspect reportedly worked as a clothing technician at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. He's been employed by the county since 2016.

"Mr. Ramos' violent arrest history shows he should have never been hired in the first place," Salazar said in a news release. "This is why I changed our hiring standards, and they will stay where they are."

In 2014, Ramos was arrested for robbery, according to records.

"I'm happy to accept Mr. Ramos' resignation," Salazar said. "Good riddance."

Ramos has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. His bail was set at $15,000.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood Opens Up About His Raw, Real and Redemptive Life Read More

  2. San Antonio Woman Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter After Crashing Into Patrol Car, Killing Man Read More

  3. TABC Reportedly Reviewing The Well's Alcohol License After Wild Night Results in Hospitalization, Arrest and Multiple Crashes Read More

  4. New Details Revealed in Case of San Antonio Woman Who Claimed to Have Miscarriage, Flush Baby Down the Toilet Read More

  5. Deputies Bust Four Juveniles in San Antonio After Chase in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation