Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 13, 2020

All 16 of Texas' Catholic Bishops Blast Gov. Greg Abbott, Who's Catholic, for Decision Not to Accept Refugees

Posted By on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott certainly likes to wear his faith on his sleeve.

How inconvenient for the Republican governor's narrative then that all 16 Texas bishops in his own denomination — Catholicism — have called him out for slamming the state's doors on refugees.

In a statement released Friday, the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops condemned Abbott's decision not to participate in the federal refugee resettlement program as "misguided," "deeply discouraging" and "disheartening."

"It denies people who are fleeing persecution, including religious persecution, from being able to bring their gifts and talents to our state and contribute to the general common good of all Texans," the statement reads. "The refugees who have already resettled in Texas have made our communities even more vibrant."



Abbott has frequently invoked his Catholic faith to defend conservative policies, such as his opposition to abortion. Roughly a third of the state's population identifies as Catholic.

More than 40 other governors have signed onto the refugee resettlement program since the Trump administration issued a September order requiring written consent from states before they resettle refugees. Abbott on Friday confirmed Texas would be the first to opt out.

The governor's decision drew sharp criticism from numerous human rights groups. In its statement, the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops points out that accepting refugees is an underpinning of the faith.

"As Catholics, an essential aspect of our faith is to welcome the stranger and care for the alien," the statement adds. "We use this occasion to commit ourselves even more ardently to work with all people of good will, including our federal, state and local governments, to help refugees integrate and become productive members of our communities."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Is the 16th Most Deadly U.S. City for Bicyclists Read More

  2. Man Led Bexar County Deputies on Chase and Filmed It on Snapchat Read More

  3. San Antonio Teen Arrested After He Reportedly Shot Another Teen in the Face Read More

  4. San Antonio Man Charged with Human Trafficking After Forcing His Ex-Wife to Have Sex with Others Through Website Ad Read More

  5. San Antonio Activists Gather at UTSA to Protest Trump's War Dance With Iran Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation