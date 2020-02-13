Email
Thursday, February 13, 2020

CDC Confirms a Single Coronavirus Case in San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge Lackland Air Force Base - TRIPADVISOR
  • TripAdvisor
  • Lackland Air Force Base
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control said Thursday the agency has confirmed a single case of the novel coronavirus in San Antonio.

CDC diagnosed the disease in a patient quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. As many as 250 people, all people recently returned from areas around Wuhan, China, have been quarantined at the base.

The patient is now isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby. The diagnosis brings the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States to 15.

During a City Hall news conference, Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined state and federal officials told reporters that the patient, a solo traveler,



The infected individual was a solo traveler. For the safety of the patient, the CDC isn't releasing the name of the hospital where the person is under care.

Quarantined individuals undergo checks for the virus twice a day. They are largely confined to their rooms to prevent a possible spread of the virus.

"We have prepared for just such an eventuality for a very long time," said John Hellerstadt, TK.

The Current will continue to update this story as more news breaks.

