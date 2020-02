CDC Confirms a Single Coronavirus Case in San Antonio

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control said Thursday the agency has confirmed a single case of the novel coronavirus in San Antonio.CDC diagnosed the disease in a patient quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. As many as 250 people, all people recently returned from areas around Wuhan, China, have been quarantined at the base.The patientThe diagnosis brings the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States to 15.During a City Hall news conference, Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined state and federal officials told reporters that the patient, a solo traveler,The infected individual was a solo traveler. For the safety of the patient, the CDC isn't releasing the name of the hospital where the person is under care.Quarantined individuals undergo checks for the virus twice a day. They are largely confined to their rooms to prevent a possible spread of the virus."We have prepared for just such an eventuality for a very long time," said John Hellerstadt, TK.Thewill continue to update this story as more news breaks.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.