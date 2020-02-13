Email
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Schertz Police Corporal Accused of Installing Cameras Inside Home to Secretly Watch Teen Girl

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A Schertz Police Department corporal was arrested last month after pictures and videos of a teen girl were found in his possession.

Earlier this week, police officials confirmed to KSAT that Corporal Ricardo Aleman was arrested and "separated from the department" January 17, the same day he was charged with invasive visual recording, a state felony.

The charge was in response to allegations Aleman, 41, installed cameras in a Converse home to secretly record a teenage girl in her bedroom and a bathroom, including while she showered. The recordings may have gone on more than a year, according to allegations.

A Texas Rangers warrant obtained by the TV station states that the suspect used wiring in the home's attic to set up the cameras. His relationship to the victim hasn't been made public.



Aleman was arrested after one of the teen's relatives found an external hard drive containing photos and videos of the victim, according to the KSAT report. The device was reportedly inside Aleman's patrol vehicle at the time of the discovery.

Aleman is also a resource officer assigned to Samuel Clemens High School in the Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD.

He is set to make a court appearance later this month.

