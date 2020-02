Schertz Police Corporal Accused of Installing Cameras Inside Home to Secretly Watch Teen Girl

A Schertz Police Department corporal was arrested last month after pictures and videos of a teen girl were found in his possession.Earlier this week, police officials confirmed to KSAT that Corporal Ricardo Aleman was arrested and "separated from the department" January 17, the same day he was charged with invasive visual recording, a state felony.The charge was in response to allegations Aleman, 41, installed cameras in a Converse home to secretly record a teenage girl in her bedroom and a bathroom, including while she showered. The recordings may have gone on more than a year, according to allegations.A Texas Rangers warrant obtained by the TV station states that the suspect used wiring in the home's attic to set up the cameras. His relationship to the victim hasn't been made public.Aleman was arrested after one of the teen's relatives found an external hard drive containing photos and videos of the victim, according to the KSAT report. The device was reportedly inside Aleman's patrol vehicle at the time of the discovery.Aleman is also a resource officer assigned to Samuel Clemens High School in the Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD.He is set to make a court appearance later this month.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.