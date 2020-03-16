Mariachis Play at San Antonio-Area H-E-B While Shoppers Stock Up for Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

A string quartet played as the Titanic sank, as is depicted in the 1997 film.But in San Antonio this weekend, mariachis played while locals snapped up canned goods, frozen foods, cleaning supplies and as much toilet paper as they could while panic-shopping amid concerns about the coronavirus.A video from Facebook user Ashley Lyons shows a dapper mariachi group playing in front of the registers at the H-E-B Plus! in Schertz."Oh okay so we are going down the same way the titanic did, just in the san antonio way," Lyons wrote on Facebook. (The choice to omit the capital letters was hers, not ours.)Since being shared on Saturday morning, the video has received more than 29,000 shares.Don't you ever change, San Antonio.

