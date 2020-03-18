Email
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Number of Coronavirus Cases in San Antonio Rises to 11

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 8:41 AM

San Antonio officials on Tuesday night confirmed 11 cases of COVID-19 in the city, up from four the prior day.

Four of those cases are travel-related, and four more are from close contact with the people diagnosed with the travel-related cases. Metro Health is investigating what may have triggered the infections in the three remaining cases.

“All of the confirmed positive cases are travel-related or close contacts to travel-related positive cases. This is exactly what we expected," Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger said in an emailed statement. "These individuals were placed in quarantine because of their close contact to positive travel-related cases to minimize the potential for community spread."

Travel-related cases of coronavirus differ from community-spread cases, in which the source of infection is unclear. To date, there have been no COVID-19 deaths in the Alamo City.



The San Antonio updates come as coronavirus cases have been confirmed in all 50 states and as the U.S. death toll from the disease passed 100.

The city is also offering COVID-19 updates in four ways:

1. By downloading the Ready South Texas app, available from iTunes and Google Play.
2. Texting COSAGOV to 55000 to receive SMS text message updates.
3. Bookmarking the city's coronavirus alerts webpage.
4. Following @COSAGOV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

