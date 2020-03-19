Email
Thursday, March 19, 2020

San Antonio Confirms Its First Community Spread Coronavirus Infections

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 4:12 PM

San Antonio public health officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that they have now recorded six cases of COVID-19 transmitted by community spread.

Those cases are the first among 29 recorded so far in the Alamo City that are not travel-related or via close contact with someone who contracted the disease through travel. Of that total, 11 more are currently under investigation.

So far, there have been no COVID-19 deaths in San Antonio.

“We have been making preparations and implementing prevention efforts over the last two months as the global COVID-19 pandemic continued to grow,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a written statement. “We are now are entering the most difficult phase in the rapidly changing battle against this virus, and we must stay the course. San Antonio comes together during a crisis, and we will get through this as a community.”



City council voted today to extend a closure order for bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses considered non-essential to 30 days. Restaurants can continue operating drive-throughs, making deliveries and filling take-out orders for curbside pickup, however.

Grocery stores and gas stations can remain open.

