San Antonio Confirms Its First Community Spread Coronavirus Infections

San Antonio public health officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that they have now recorded six cases of COVID-19 transmitted by community spread.Those cases are the first among 29 recorded so far in the Alamo City that are not travel-related or via close contact with someone who contracted the disease through travel. Of that total, 11 more are currently under investigation.So far, there have been no COVID-19 deaths in San Antonio.“We have been making preparations and implementing prevention efforts over the last two months as the global COVID-19 pandemic continued to grow,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a written statement. “We are now are entering the most difficult phase in the rapidly changing battle against this virus, and we must stay the course. San Antonio comes together during a crisis, and we will get through this as a community.”City council voted today to extend a closure order for bars, restaurants, gyms and other businesses considered non-essential to 30 days. Restaurants can continue operating drive-throughs, making deliveries and filling take-out orders for curbside pickup, however.Grocery stores and gas stations can remain open.

