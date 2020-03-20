Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 20, 2020

Bexar Appraisal District Wants to Freeze Property Values Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge Government Hill is one of the fastest-changing neighborhoods in the downtown area. - V. FINSTER / SAN ANTONIO HERON
  • V. Finster / San Antonio Heron
  • Government Hill is one of the fastest-changing neighborhoods in the downtown area.
The Bexar Appraisal District wants to freeze property values, and therefore property taxes, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but will first ask Gov. Greg Abbott for permission to do so.

The measure was discussed during an emergency meeting of the Bexar Appraisal District Board of Directors Friday morning. During the meeting, the board decided to delay in the mailing of 625,000 property appraisal notices to April 18 — a process that typically begins April 1 — in an effort to buy more time as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds in San Antonio.

The board also decided to close the appraisal district’s offices to the public beginning Monday at the recommendation of Chief Appraiser Michael Amezquita, who said the building on North Frio Street sees between 1,200 to 1,500 tax payers a day this time of the year.

He said property owners still have the right to protest their values either by May 15 or 30 days after they receive the notice, and can do so mail, phone or electronically.



The delay gives the Bexar Appraisal District more time to figure out its actions going forward, said District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño, who serves as the appraisal district board’s chairman. On Thursday, Metro Health reported the first community transmitted cases of COVID-19 in San Antonio—six of the total number of 29—meaning public health investigators couldn’t determine from where they contracted the disease.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-03-20_at_2.06.41_pm.png

The appraisal district board ultimately wants to roll over property values in Bexar County from 2019, which would essentially freeze property taxes for a year.

“We think it’s the most responsible thing to do in light on what’s going on,” Treviño said. There’s “so much stress on our community right now and we want to provide some level of certainty.”

Later today, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County will send a letter to Gov. Abbott, asking for permission to roll over valuations, a measure his office rebuked earlier this week when the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts requested the same thing. Amezquita’s understanding is that Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Judge Nelson Wolff will ask the mayors of the other municipalities in the county to also lobby Abbott.

During the meeting, Amezquita said he believes, under state law, he has the ability to roll over property values without approval from Abbott.

click to enlarge The Bexar Appraisal District Board of Directors met Friday morning to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak. - BEN OLIVO / SAN ANTONIO HERON
  • Ben Olivo / San Antonio Heron
  • The Bexar Appraisal District Board of Directors met Friday morning to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak.

People would still have to pay property taxes, he said. And that they can — and should — still protest them. If a decision was made to roll over taxes, Amezquita said his office would simply not send out new notices.

“if I can avoid sending out 625,000 notices to a panicked community, I think that would be best,” Amezquita. “If I were a tax payer, which I am, I would think it would be insensitive, if not callous, if not irresponsible to send these out.”

Amezquita said property value rollover would not apply to new construction, properties that have a new owner and anything property that experiences a change positively or negatively for an exemption. He said he expects property values to increase across the county by an average of 7% to 8%.

Treviño said he wants to protect San Antonio renters during this time — which compose 47% of the population, according to a recent study of U.S. Bureau Census data by housing advocacy group Texas Housers. If property values remained the same, in theory, rents would remain the same. If property values increase, which the “vast majority” did this year, Amezquita said, rents would increase, too. Unless the owner of a property has a homestead exemption, which would require the owner live on the property, there is no cap for the percentage the valuation can increase year to year.

“Renters are subjected to the full onslaught (of the property tax increase),” Amezquita said.

The delay buys his staff more time to assess what a property value freeze would have on the various taxing entities, especially school districts.

During the meeting, Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti said a roll over may hurt those property owners who may see a decrease in the value of their homes and businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amezquita agreed that property values are likely to decline — in the second and third quarter of this year, he predicted — but those won’t affect this year’s tax rolls, because state law dictates properties must be assessed from Jan. 1.

“If you’re the owner of the home Jan. 1, and it burns down Jan. 2, you own taxes for the whole year,” he said. “That’s not my rule, that’s state law.”

The Bexar Appraisal District’s board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 8.

The San Antonio Heron is a nonprofit news organization that relies on support from readers like you. We accept donations via PayPal and Patreon (monthly only). All donors will be listed on our site.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Confirms Its First Community Spread Coronavirus Infections Read More

  2. San Antonio City Council Votes to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed for 30 Days Read More

  3. Governor Clears Texas Restaurants to Deliver Alcohol Amid Pandemic Read More

  4. Gov. Greg Abbott Orders Texans to Avoid Groups of 10; Closes Bars, Gyms and Restaurants for Dine-In Read More

  5. "It's Going to Hurt": New Coronavirus Shocks Texas Economy as Length of Public Health Crisis Remains Unknown Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation