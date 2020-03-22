Email
Print
Share

Sunday, March 22, 2020

San Antonio Brewer and Distiller Ranger Creek Making Free Hand Sanitizer to Keep Up With Shortage

Posted By on Sun, Mar 22, 2020 at 9:20 AM

Ranger Creek employees mix up hand sanitizer to package in spray bottles. - COURTESY PHOTO / RANGER CREEK
  • Courtesy Photo / Ranger Creek
  • Ranger Creek employees mix up hand sanitizer to package in spray bottles.
After hearing about shortages of hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic, San Antonio craft distiller and brewer Ranger Creek has started producing it alongside its line of ales and whiskies.

The cleaning product has become nearly impossible to locate on store shelves since the start of the outbreak. Now, starting Monday, it be available for free pickup at Ranger Creek's Northside production facility.

"We're asking people who come by to be people who have the most need — health care workers and older people," co-owner Dennis Rylander said. "We've already had 10 bulk order requests from local organizations that need it."

Those bulk orders come from hospitals, nursing homes, food handlers and a day care.



Ranger Creek is among the craft distillers nationwide that have put unused capacity back to work making alcohol-based sanitizer. As press time, Rylander said he was unaware of others in San Antonio meeting the need.

The distiller has been working through challenges to source materials, especially the plastic spray bottles, Rylander added. He encouraged other businesses willing to donate spray bottles or bulk containers to get in touch.

Ranger Creek is doing takeout orders for sanitizer — along with its beer and whisky — Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon-7 p.m.

"Hopefully, it's just an interim thing until the supply chain works this out," he said. "But we'll see."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Revises Its Number of Community Spread Coronavirus Transmissions to Eight Read More

  2. San Antonio's Coronavirus Cases Include a Wide Age Range, from Kids to Senior Citizens Read More

  3. San Antonio's VIA Metropolitan Transit Suspends Fares in Response to Coronavirus Read More

  4. San Antonio Confirms Its First Community Spread Coronavirus Infections Read More

  5. Here's How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are in Texas — and Everything Else You Need to Know Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation