San Antonio Brewer and Distiller Ranger Creek Making Free Hand Sanitizer to Keep Up With Shortage

Courtesy Photo / Ranger Creek
Ranger Creek employees mix up hand sanitizer to package in spray bottles.
After hearing about shortages of hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic, San Antonio craft distiller and brewer Ranger Creek has started producing it alongside its line of ales and whiskies.
The cleaning product has become nearly impossible to locate on store shelves since the start of the outbreak. Now, starting Monday, it be available for free pickup at Ranger Creek's Northside production facility
"We're asking people who come by to be people who have the most need — health care workers and older people," co-owner Dennis Rylander said. "We've already had 10 bulk order requests from local organizations that need it."
Those bulk orders come from hospitals, nursing homes, food handlers and a day care.
Ranger Creek is among the craft distillers nationwide
that have put unused capacity back to work making alcohol-based sanitizer. As press time, Rylander said he was unaware of others in San Antonio meeting the need.
The distiller has been working through challenges to source materials, especially the plastic spray bottles, Rylander added. He encouraged other businesses willing to donate spray bottles or bulk containers to get in touch.
Ranger Creek is doing takeout orders for sanitizer — along with its beer and whisky — Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon-7 p.m.
"Hopefully, it's just an interim thing until the supply chain works this out," he said. "But we'll see."
