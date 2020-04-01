Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Three More Die From Coronavirus, Marking San Antonio's Largest Daily Death Toll

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 9:26 AM

click to enlarge Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum.
On Tuesday night, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg confirmed three more local COVID-19 related deaths, the highest number announced in a single day.

That brings the total number of Bexar County deaths from the disease to nine. There are a total of 207 confirmed infections in Bexar County, according to Metro Health data.

All three of the latest people to succumb to the virus had underlying health issues, according to Nirenberg. Two were men — one in 50s and the other in his 80s — while the third was a woman in her 80s.

Nirenberg requested a communitywide moment of silence at 9 a.m. Thursday for victims of the pandemic. He also reminded San Antonians to maintain social distance to lower transmission rates.



The new numbers come as the White House projected 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. deaths from the disease, even with mitigation efforts, and as data modeling suggests Texas may not hit its peak level of infections until early May.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Report: Texas Still a Month Away From Hitting Coronavirus Peak Read More

  2. San Antonio Leaders Cry 'Cover Up' Over Pentagon's Refusal to Report Coronavirus Rates at Bases Read More

  3. San Antonio Pizza Shop Manager Shot During Robbery Read More

  4. Joaquin Castro and Other U.S. Reps Call for Release of ICE Detainees Amid Coronavirus Crisis Read More

  5. Appeals Court Reinstates Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Coronavirus-Related Abortion Ban Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation