Texas Senators Cornyn and Cruz Defend Trump's Threat to Deploy Military to Crack Down on Protests

click to enlarge
-
The White House
-
Donald Trump clasps the shoulders of his Texas BFFs.
President Donald Trump's ominous and dictatorial threat
to deploy U.S. troops to quell unrest amid nationwide police brutality protests brought swift condemnation from pentagon officials
, military veterans
and members of the clergy
.
And praise from Texas' two Republican senators.
"I think the president is sending and strong and correct message that we will not tolerate it under any circumstances," Sen. John Cornyn told Fox News in an interview shared on Twitter Tuesday.
Cornyn defended Trump's use of the Insurrection Act of 1807 to send federal troops into states whose response the president deems inadequate, adding "we simply can’t tolerate this sort of lawlessness."
On a separate Tuesday Fox appearance, Sen. Ted Cruz also justified Trump's threat to use military personnel for domestic law enforcement.
"There are a lot of people who are second guessing the president. … Now is a time for strong leadership," the Dallas Morning News quotes Cruz as saying
.
State Sen. Royce West, who's in a runoff to determine whether he can face Cornyn in the fall, told the Morning News
the two senators' statements display "how out of touch both them are."
While Cruz, narrowly reelected in 2018, won't have to face near-term ballot box repercussions for defending strongman rhetoric that many Americans rightfully find terrifying, Cornyn is up for reelection in November.
The chameleon-like Cornyn — once a chamber of commerce-style GOP lawmaker — has has increasingly remade himself
in the president's image, frequently echoing his talking points
on Twitter and bestowing Trumpian nicknames
to opponents. Last month, he issued a fundraising email
promising to deflect criticism for nation's stunted coronavirus response away from Trump.
“Once again, John Cornyn is choosing to put his political allies over what’s right," Texas Democratic Party spokesman Billy Begala said. "The president’s tear-gassing of peaceful protestors and clergy yesterday was revolting and infuriating, as was John Cornyn’s praise for them. It’s time for real leadership.”
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.