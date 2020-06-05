Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 5, 2020

San Antonio College Student in Critical Condition After Injury by Austin Police at Protest

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge Justin Elliott Howell - SCREEN CAPTURE / GOFUNDME
  • Screen Capture / GoFundMe
  • Justin Elliott Howell
A college newspaper editorial has identified a Black student critically injured Sunday during a protest outside Austin's police headquarters as 20-year-old Justin Elliott Howell of San Antonio.

Howell is in critical condition after suffering a fractured skull and brain damage, his brother Joshua Howell wrote in an op-ed posted on the website of The Battalion, Texas A&M University's student newspaper. The political science student at Texas State University was struck by so-called "less-lethal ammunition" fired by Austin police.



"[I]f you really want to know what happened, there is no substitute for the raw, unedited video," Joshua Howell writes in the piece. "In it, you will see five people carrying Justin’s limp body toward police headquarters, begging the officers to get him medical attention. As they do, the police fire some 15 rounds (many of which were at the protesters carrying my brother) over the course of about 30 seconds."

During a Monday media briefing, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said an officer fired a projectile at someone who hurled two objects at police during the nighttime protest but struck the 20-year-old student instead.

Manley didn't identify the shooting victim by name.

Police in other Texas cities, including San Antonio, have fired less-lethal ammo into groups of demonstrators since widespread protests began over the death of George Floyd. Video of a confrontation between SAPD officers and demonstrators on Tuesday night shows cops blasting protesters with wooden rounds as an organizer turns his back and instructs the crowd to raise their hands and remain peaceful. 

During Monday's briefing, Manley said police are conducting an investigation into the incident outside Austin police headquarters.

“We are praying for this young man and his family, and we’re hoping that his condition improves quickly,” he said.

However, in his op-ed, Joshua Howell said the chief's promise of prayers don't sit well as his family grieves for his brother, who faces a lengthy recovery once he finally regains consciousness. A GoFundMe account set up to aid the family has so far raised $113,000.

"We are interested in you appropriately using the responsibilities with which the people of Austin have entrusted you," Joshua Howell wrote, addressing Manley. "Prayer is not an excuse to abdicate responsibility."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bexar County GOP Chair Claims George Floyd's Killing Was a 'Staged Event' to Hurt Trump Read More

  2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Calls for Bexar County GOP Chief Cynthia Brehm to Resign Read More

  3. Comal County GOP Chair Posts Meme Propagating George Soros Race-War Conspiracy Theory Read More

  4. Bexar Sheriff's Office Investigating Deputy for Post That Advocates Killing Looters Read More

  5. San Antonio Council Votes to Spend Biggest Share of Federal COVID-19 Funds on Workforce Training Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation