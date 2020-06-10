Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Progressive Group VoteVets Makes $270,000 Ad Buy for Gina Ortiz Jones — Its First of the Election

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 8:57 AM

After narrowly losing to Will Hurd in 2018, Gina Ortiz Jones is running to represent the same district in 2020.
  • Courtesy Photo / Gina Ortiz Jones
  • After narrowly losing to Will Hurd in 2018, Gina Ortiz Jones is running to represent the same district in 2020.
VoteVets PAC has snapped up $270,000 in TV advertising to support Gina Ortiz Jones, the Democrat running to represent a swing congressional district that includes San Antonio and a massive swath of South Texas.

The spots, which will run in San Antonio during the first half of September, represent the progressive veterans group's first purchase of air time for the fall cycle.



"We've long been excited about Gina Ortiz Jones' odds of taking this seat, bringing the much-needed voice of a veteran and woman of color to Capitol Hill," VoteVets Chairman Jon Soltz said in a written statement. "We're happy to make this our first official ad buy for the fall campaign and look forward to announcing a lot more in the coming weeks and months to support the many strong progressive veterans around the country who can win in the fall."

Jones, an Air Force veteran, is running for the Texas 23rd District seat being vacated by retiring Republican Will Hurd. She lost to Hurd by fewer than 1,000 votes last election cycle.

A runoff this summer between Navy vet Tony Gonzales and Raul Reyes, an Air Force vet, will determine which Republican she faces in November.

VoteVets' ad buy for Ortiz comes on the heels of an endorsement she picked up last month from former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s Win the Era PAC.

