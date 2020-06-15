Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 15, 2020

Ted Cruz Gets in Online Wrestling Match With Actor Ron Perlman

Posted By on Mon, Jun 15, 2020 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge Sen. Ted Cruz (left) is involved in yet another online celebrity feud, this time with actor Ron Perlman (right). - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS (LEFT); RON PERLMAN / FACEBOOK (RIGHT)
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons (left); Ron Perlman / Facebook (right)
  • Sen. Ted Cruz (left) is involved in yet another online celebrity feud, this time with actor Ron Perlman (right).
Actor Ron Perlman's made trolling the fuck out of Republican politicians a big part of his online brand. Just ask anyone who follows the Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy actor on Twitter.

And, now, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas — never one to dodge an online celebrity feud — appears to be latest to be pulled into Perlman's online slugfest.



A Monday exchange between the pair escalated after Cruz bet Perlman $10,000 to the "nonpolitical charity" of his choice if he couldn't last five minutes in the wrestling ring with U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan. (Way to write checks and cash them with someone else's ass, Ted!)

The challenge came after Perlman tweeted a picture of combover-challenged Ohio Republican to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, taunting, "You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking."


Cruz leapt to his fellow Trump toady's defense, offering to set up a celebrity bout.

"Listen Hellboy," Cruz tweeted. "You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. ... You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?"

Perlman declined the offer, instead getting in a jab involving allegations Jordan once tried to cover up a sexual abuse scandal involving Ohio State's wrestling team. However, the actor did offer take Cruz to the mat and upped the pot to $50,000.


In response, Cruz took a swipe at Perlman's Hollywood-sized paychecks and accused him of being "soft," adding "need to get a manicure?"

"Teddy, Teddy, what kind of a muthafucka offers to have another guy, probably asleep at the time, kick another guy's ass?" Perlman inquired, which appeared to end the exchange.


Baiting Republican lawmakers has become part of Perlman's online persona — something that appears to entertain certain followers as much as ensure he's still talked about between acting roles.

It's harder to see how the online smack talk pay off for Cruz, who's now been on the losing end of feuds with late night talk show hosts, musicians and reality TV personalities.

Then again, if we had the senator's record of complicity with the Trump White House, maybe also we'd be eager to talk about wrestling — or just about any other subject — right now.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Man Claiming to Be UFC Fighter Wounds Eight People in Shooting at North San Antonio Bar Read More

  2. San Antonio Owners of Black Swan Yoga Apologize for Resurfaced Blackface Photos Read More

  3. With Coronavirus Cases Climbing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says "No Real Need" to Scale Back Business Reopenings Read More

  4. Advertisers Flee Fox Host Tucker Carlson's Show as He Escalates Anti-Black Lives Matter Screeds Read More

  5. As COVID-19 Rebounds, Bexar County's Nelson Wolff Tells Gov. Abbott to Let Cities Require Masks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation