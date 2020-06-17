Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff Orders Businesses to Require Masks for Customers and Workers

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks during a recent coronavirus press briefing. - SCREEN CAPTURE / KSAT 12
  • Screen Capture / KSAT 12
  • County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks during a recent coronavirus press briefing.

In a move that defies recent public statements by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has issued an order forcing local businesses to require both customers and workers to wear masks.

The order, released Wednesday, comes as the county reported its highest-ever increase in COVID-19 infections.

Citing rising infection rates, local leaders, including both Wolff and SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg, have asked Abbott to step back from a state order that bars cities and counties from fining or jailing individuals who won't wear masks in crowded places.

Abbott has defended his order saying wearing face coverings is a "personal responsibility," not something to mandate. 

Under Wolff's new order, people inside businesses must wear masks within six feet of each other starting Monday. The county will be able to levy a $1,000 fine per violation on those businesses.

At a press conference Wednesday, Wolff said he believes Abbott opened the door for municipalities to adopt pandemic-related policies outside of state orders, Texas Public Radio reports.

"The action I’m taking today may be pushing the legal bounds a little bit," Wolff said.

Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to San Antonio and other large cities hinting that he could sue if they implement coronavirus-control measures that overstep those of the state.

However, on Wednesday, Abbott spokesman John Wittman told the Associated Press that Wolff’s move doesn’t clash with the governor’s order, which applies to individuals rather than businesses.

“Our office urges officials and the public to adopt and follow the health protocols for businesses established by doctors,” Wittman said.

On Tuesday, Bexar County reported 436 new COVID-19 cases at the same time as Texas reported record numbers of both new cases and hospitalizations.

An online petition asking San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B to require all customers to wear masks in its stores has gathered more than 39,000 signatures. In a statement released several hours after the judge's order, H-E-B said it will require face coverings for all customers and workers starting Monday.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Abbott Tries to Reassure Texans as State's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit New Record Read More

  2. SNIPSA Executive Director and Vice President Called Out for Family Photo Featuring Blackface Read More

  3. As Local COVID-19 Cases Spike, San Antonio Officials Ask Residents to Increase Precautions Read More

  4. Trump Administration Speeds Up Land Seizures Amid Pandemic to Finish Border Wall Read More

  5. Texas Lands Near the Middle of States Ranked by Friendliness to LGBTQ+ Residents Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation