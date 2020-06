San Antonio Police Union Chief Says Mayor's Curse Word No Different From Officer's Use of N-Word

click to enlarge Alex Zielinski

San Antonio Police Officers Association President Mike Helle endorses then-Mayor Ivy Taylor during a City Hall in a San Antonio Current file photo.

San Antonio police union President Mike Helle is drawing rebukes after comparing a local officer's repeated use of the N-word during an arrest to Mayor Ron Nirenberg letting an expletive fly when he recently addressed anti-police brutality protesters.The comparison came during a June 10 interview with TV station KSAT, during which Helle defended the reinstatement of Tim Garcia, an SAPD officer fired after repeatedly using the N-word when arresting a Black suspect. Helle likened Garcia's use of the epithet to Nirenberg cursing when he recently spoke to protesters.

"Because I’m the mayor of this goddamn city, and we’re going to make change together, OK?" the mayor told demonstrators earlier this month during a speech outside Bexar County Courthouse.

Mike Helle, president of San Antonio police union, has truly done damage and disservice to the police officers of the SAPD. https://t.co/2RYm2jX9k7 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) June 22, 2020

"If a policeman would have said the exact same thing that the mayor had done, he would have been facing discipline and probably termination, because they’re saying that you brought discredit to the police department," Helle said during the KSAT interview When pressed, Helle confirmed to the station that the thought the two words were comparable."If you’re somebody [with] a religious upbringing, that may be comparable to using the N-word," said Helle, the longtime president of the San Antonio Police Officers Association.Helle said Garcia shouldn't have used the word but defended an arbitrator's decision to give the officer his job back after a 10-month suspension, adding that the original punishment was excessive.U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, tweeted that Helle's equivocation of an expletive and racist remark did "damage and disservice" to SAPD officers.In an interview with the, Nirenberg said Helle's claim that the two words were equally offensive is "offensive in itself."When asked whether the statement meant Helle understands the concerns of protesters who have taken to the street in recent weeks demanding racial justice, Nirenberg said readers should draw their own conclusions."At the very least, it's tone deaf," the mayor said.Helle was unavailable for immediate comment. Earlier this month, the union chief announced he plans to retire around the end of the year.