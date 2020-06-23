San Antonio Police Union Chief Says Mayor's Curse Word No Different From Officer's Use of N-Word

"Because I’m the mayor of this goddamn city, and we’re going to make change together, OK?" the mayor told demonstrators earlier this month during a speech outside Bexar County Courthouse."If a policeman would have said the exact same thing that the mayor had done, he would have been facing discipline and probably termination, because they’re saying that you brought discredit to the police department," Helle said during the KSAT interview.
Mike Helle, president of San Antonio police union, has truly done damage and disservice to the police officers of the SAPD. https://t.co/2RYm2jX9k7— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) June 22, 2020
