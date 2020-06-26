Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 26, 2020

Texas' Top-Searched Term on Dictionary.com Amid the Pandemic Is Something We Need More Of

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / DICTIONARY.COM
  • Facebook / Dictionary.com
After recent news that Texans just don't seem to get the whole social distancing concept — something backed up by our record COVID-19 infection rates — maybe there's hope.

This week, Dictionary.com posted a map displaying the top-searched terms by state during the pandemic, and Texans apparently have been doing research on how to stand apart from each other.



Our top-searched term? "Social distance."

Hey, if Lone Star State residents haven't exactly been delivering on social distancing, at least we're looking it up.

Not surprisingly, "social distance," "quarantining" and "COVID-19" were among states' most-searched terms, according to Dictionary.com. And then there were a few curve balls, including Kansas' "stir crazy," Missouri's "looting" and Michigan's "hydroxychloroquine." (Let's hope in the latter case, Dictionary.com's definition includes some variation of the phrase "that shit doesn't work.")

So, Texas, keep looking up "social distance" on Dictionary.com, let it sink in and — by all means — start doing it. Otherwise, shit's only going to get worse.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As COVID-19 Cases Threaten Hospital Capacity, Texas Governor Suspends Elective Surgeries Read More

  2. San Antonio Has Third-Fastest COVID-19 Case Growth in the United States Read More

  3. Man Who Smacked Hand of Bexar Judge Nelson Wolff Over Mask Ordinance Turns Himself In Read More

  4. Members of Congress Blast Treatment of Immigrants in Private Detention Sites Near San Antonio Read More

  5. Angry Customer at Store 'Smacks' County Judge Nelson Wolff's Hand Over Mask Ordinance Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation