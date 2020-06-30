Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Remains Found During Search for Missing Fort Hood GI Vanessa Guillen, But ID Not Yet Confirmed

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 5:27 PM

click to enlarge Twenty-year-old Private First Class Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. - FACEBOOK / FIND VANESSA GUILLEN
  • Facebook / Find Vanessa Guillen
  • Twenty-year-old Private First Class Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22.
Authorities discovered partial human remains during their search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, Houston TV station ABC13 reported late Tuesday afternoon.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division confirmed that it had found the remains, but has not yet released details about their identity. A medical examiner still needs to examine the remains to make a determination.



Even so, Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller, who's been working with military officials on the investigation, told ABC13 “the search for Vanessa is now over.” He also told the station the remains were located near an area where investigators found evidence last week in the Leon River.

He described the area as “a shallow grave.”

Twenty-year-old Private First Class Vanessa Guillen has been missing since April 22. She was last seen in a parking lot at Fort Hood, located roughly two hours north of San Antonio.

Military officials recently announced that they launched an investigation into allegations Guillen shared with her family that she was sexually assaulted by one of her sergeants on the base.

