Sen. John Cornyn of Texas Calls It a 'Mistake' to Help Unemployed During Pandemic

Sen. John Cornyn called it a "mistake" to extend benefits to unemployed Americans during the COVID-19 crisis on a Friday video call with the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.
"This is one area where we found that we did make a mistake, because we actually added a $600-a-week benefit from the federal government," the Texas Republican said on a clip from the call shared by progressive group American Bridge 21st Century. "And some people, we found out, in some wage brackets, were actually making more money not to work than to work. So, that expires in July, and we’re not going to do that again."
Although Cornyn has amassed a $12.9 million reelection war chest, he faces a tough reelection fight in November. Democrats have pledged to make a multimillion-dollar effort to take down the three-term senator.
Former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee's choice in the July 14 runoff to take on Cornyn, raised $1.7 million in the second quarter. Her runoff opponent, Democratic Texas Sen. Royce West, raised $430,000.