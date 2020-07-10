Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 10, 2020

Texas Governor Warns a Lockdown Could Be Coming If People Don't Follow Mask Order

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge STATE OF TEXAS / SCREEN CAPTURE
  • State of Texas / Screen Capture
Warning the "worst is yet to come" with COVID-19 cases, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told a Lubbock TV station he may execute a second stay-at-home order if people don't follow his recent statewide mask mandate.

"The public needs to understand this was a very tough decision for me to make," Abbott said of the mask order during a Friday interview with KLBK TV. "I made clear that I made this tough decision for one reason. It was our last best effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. If we do not slow the spread of COVID-19 … the next step would have to be a lockdown."



The TV appearance was one of three Abbott made Friday during which he discussed the importance of his mask order, according to the Texas Tribune.

After weeks of pressure from municipal officials, including those in the San Antonio area, Abbott enacted a rule July 2 requiring Texans in counties with more than 20 COVID-19 cases to wear masks in public. However, the Republican governor has faced blowback from conservatives over the mandate. Some 80 counties have opted out and others are declining to enforce it.

Abbott's media blitz comes as the state reported 100 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, a new record, bringing Texas' total death toll to 2,918. What's more, the total number of hospitalizations hit 9,689, also a new record.

"Things will get worse, and let me explain why,” Abbott told KLBK. “The deaths that we’re seeing announced today and yesterday — which are now over 100 — those are people who likely contracted COVID-19 in late May."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says Black Lives Matter Indoctrinates Children With Communism Read More

  2. Blaux Portable AC Reviews 2020 – Latest Blaux Air Conditioner Consumer Review Analysis Read More

  3. New Texas Medical Association Chart Ranks Activities by Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Read More

  4. Doctor Says San Antonio 30 Year Old Died After Attending COVID-19 Party Read More

  5. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas Calls It a 'Mistake' to Help Unemployed During Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation