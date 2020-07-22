Another Fort Hood Soldier Found Dead, Making Three This Month

click image
-
Instagram / truecrimepost
-
Private Mejhor Morta, 26, was found dead near a lake in the vicinity Fort Hood Tuesday.
The body of Private Mejhor Morta, a 26-year-old Florida native, was found near a lake in the vicinity of Fort Hood Tuesday, NBC News reports
. Morta is the third Fort Hood soldier discovered dead near the installation this month.
Mejhor Morta “was found unresponsive July 17 in the vicinity of Stillhouse Lake,” according to authorities.
“The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta,” Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of the 1st Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment, told NBC. “I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.”
Army officials have not provided a comment on the cause of Morta’s death.
The discovery of Morta's body follows the cases of missing Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen
and Pfc. Gregory Morales
, both also discovered dead near Fort Hood.
A suspect in the Guillen case, Fort Hood soldier Aaron Robinson, shot and killed himself as police arrived to take him into custody. Authorities also arrested a female associate of Robinson in conjunction with Guillen's disappearance, bringing federal charges of evidence tampering against her.
There is no indication that the deaths of Morta, Morales, and Guillen are connected, NBC reports.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.