Civilian Suspect in Guillen Case Pleads Not Guilty, Is Held Without Bond
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 3:33 PM
click image
-
Instagram / cecily5818
-
Crime-reporting website Crime Online tracked down suspect Aguilar's Instagram, which shows a series of January 2020 selfies featuring firearms.
Twenty-two-year-old Cecily Aguilar has pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering charges related to the murder of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen, KENS5 reports
.
Aguilar appeared Tuesday in federal court in Waco, where Judge Jeffrey Manske decided she would be held without bond until her trial begins, according to the TV station. She faces three charges of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
A start date for the trial hasn't been set.
Aguilar is accused of helping her boyfriend, Specialist Aaron Robinson, dismember and dispose of Guillen’s body after he beat and killed
the woman with a hammer. The remains of Guillen, 20, were discovered June 30 near the Leon River.
Robinson shot and killed himself
early the next morning as law enforcement officers attempted to confront him.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Military Sexual Trauma, Military City, USA, Fort Hood, Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, investigation, US Army, sexual assault, allegations, harassment, disappearance, murder, press conference, foul play, remains, human remains, Leon River, shallow grave, death, Army Criminal Investigation Command, Army CID, Specialist Aaron Robinson, Cecily Aguilar, not guilty, Image