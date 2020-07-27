South Padre Bar Owner Urges People to Visit the Beach, Despite Surge in COVID-19 Cases

click image Instagram / claytonsspi

a disease that inflict severe damage on the human body's respiratory tract and numerous other organs. No word from medical professionals on the effects of COVID-19 on the soul.

Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill, which calls itself the "biggest beach bar in Texas," is known for hosting concerts and parties at its outdoor venue on South Padre Island. Currently, Clayton's is serving alcohol and food to go.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis sweeping South Texas, one South Padre bar owner is encouraging Texans to vacation in the virus hotspot,Clayton Brashear, owner of Clayton's Beach Bar and Grill, has been a proponent of keeping area businesses open during the pandemic — even as the number of COVID-19 cases in the region appears to be spiraling out of control."Getting out into nature brings many people joy, and relaxing on the beach is one of the best ways to recharge in these difficult times," Brashear told the new site. "Even in sad or stressful times, nature has the power to inspire and heal the soul.”COVID-19 isWhile Cameron County, the county where South Padre Island is located, had 7,162 coronavirus cases and 153 deaths as of last Thursday, Brashear says the island is an outdoor beach destination, different than the rest of the Valley."There is plenty of open space to social distance on SPI," Brashear told. Although the beach is still open to the public, Cameron County has COVID-19-related restrictions such as an 11 p.m. curfew and a mask mandate.